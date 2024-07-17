MANA Dale Shines at Asia Pacific Awards, Honoured for Sustainable Landscape Architecture, Second Consecutive Win for Sustainability

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17: In a remarkable achievement, MANA Dale, the visionary residential project by MANA Projects, has secured its second consecutive win at the prestigious Asia Pacific Awards for Sustainable Landscape Architecture. This accolade underscores MANA Dale's commitment to harmonising urban living with nature, setting a new benchmark for sustainable development in the region. A Green Oasis in Urban Bengaluru Nestled in Kodathi, off Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru, MANA Dale stands as a testament to eco-conscious design. Spanning 6.97 acres, this premium sanctuary of 3 & 4 bed homes, has over 300 trees, including six centenarian specimens that have stood witness to a century of change. These ancient guardians form the heart of MANA Dale's ethos, embodying the project's deep-rooted connection to the earth and its commitment to preserving natural heritage.

Nature at the Core

The landscape architecture at MANA Dale goes beyond mere aesthetics. With 75% open space, the project prioritises green areas and natural landscapes, creating a living, breathing ecosystem that enhances biodiversity and promotes environmental stewardship. The project's design philosophy revolves around creating "forestscapes" - lush, verdant spaces that blur the lines between built environment and nature. These green corridors not only provide a habitat for local flora and fauna but also offer residents a unique opportunity to reconnect with nature in their daily lives.

A Testament to Sustainable Development

MANA Dale's innovative approach to sustainable living is evident in every aspect of its design. The development utilises eco-friendly and locally sourced materials, reducing its carbon footprint and supporting the local economy. The layout is carefully planned to provide added privacy, with just four units per floor, ensuring a sense of exclusivity and tranquillity for residents.

MANA Dale's design is meticulously crafted according to sun path and wind patterns, optimising natural light and ventilation to significantly reduce energy consumption. The incorporation of native plant species throughout the landscape ensures low maintenance and water-efficient green spaces that thrive in the local climate. This climate-responsive approach extends to the strategic placement of structures and amenities, maximising comfort while minimising environmental impact. The tallest tower in the vicinity, standing at an impressive 28 floors, offers breathtaking views while maintaining energy efficiency through its innovative design.

Innovative Amenities Embracing Nature

The award-winning landscape design also offers 110+ nature inspired amenities designed to enhance the living experience while embracing nature:

* Meditation decks nestled among trees: Providing serene spots for relaxation and mindfulness.

* Outdoor work pods blending productivity with nature: Allowing residents to work amidst natural beauty.

* Skywalk bridge offering treetop views: Connecting different parts of the community with breathtaking views.

* Mist garden for natural cooling: Using water mist to create a cool, refreshing environment.

* Community courts with eco-friendly cabanas: Promoting social interaction in a sustainable setting.

* Multipurpose lawns for outdoor activities: Versatile spaces for recreation and events.

* A 55,000 sq. ft. clubhouse: Offering state-of-the-art facilities and social spaces with an amphitheatre at the centre

A Commitment to a Greener Future

This second consecutive win at the Asia Pacific Awards is a testament to MANA Dale's unwavering commitment to sustainable development. It showcases how thoughtful design can create living spaces that not only preserve but enhance the natural environment, setting a new standard for eco-friendly urban living.

Commenting on the award, Kishore Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of MANA Projects, said, "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Asia Pacific Award for Best Landscape Architecture for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and our dedication to preserving the natural beauty of our surroundings. At MANA Projects, we believe that true luxury living must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. MANA Dale is a shining example of how we can create beautiful, sustainable communities that respect and enhance the natural environment."

As cities continue to expand, projects like MANA Dale serve as beacons of hope, demonstrating that it is possible to create thriving communities that coexist with nature. This recognition not only celebrates MANA Dale's achievements but also inspires the real estate industry to prioritise sustainability and environmental stewardship in future developments.

MANA Dale stands as a shining example of how sustainable landscape architecture can transform urban living, creating spaces that nurture both the environment and the human spirit. As we look to the future, MANA Dale leads the way, showing us that a greener, more sustainable world is not just a dream, but a reality we can build together.

Founded in 2000 by D. Kishore Reddy, has evolved over the past two decades to become a revolutionary force in the real estate market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is expanding across business verticals, including property development and construction, with plans to expand its footprint to Hyderabad.

With a commitment to green living, MANA has built a wealth of expertise in design, construction, and development, spanning across a spectrum of entry-level homes (through its brand, MACASA) to premium and luxury homes. The company's mission is to provide future-forward living that blends nature with dream spaces, using imagination to engineer homes for the next generation of homebuyers.

MANA's tagline, 'Live Brilliantly,' encapsulates the company's multidisciplinary approach to design, blending tomorrow's technologies with today's reality. With more than 8 million sq. ft developed to date, MANA consistently delivers innovative, high-quality homes that exceed customer expectations.

