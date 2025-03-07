MANA Projects Strengthens Presence in Sarjapur Road with New 5.5 Acre Land Acquisition

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: MANA Projects, a leading real estate development firm in Bengaluru with over two decades of experience, has acquired 5.5 acres of prime land in Gattahalli off Sarjapur Road in South - East Bengaluru. The acquisition is slated for residential development and further strengthens MANA's foothold in Sarjapur, a thriving center for IT hubs and offices, complete with world-class educational and recreational facilities.

The move is made when demand for homes in Sarjapur Road has witnessed a sudden surge, driven by quick development of infrastructure and its prime position linking important areas of Bengaluru. With convenient proximity to IT hotspots like Whitefield, Electronic City, and Outer Ring Road, and with international schools, shopping malls, health centers, and recreational areas within reach, Sarjapur Road remains one of Bangalore's most sought-after real estate hotspots.

Construction of Phase 3 of Namma Metro, extending connectivity to Sarjapur, will greatly enhance travel times and access, raising the value of the area even more. Further, the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), linking Tumkur Road with Hosur Road through Sarjapur, will ease traffic and enhance realty investments. These developments complement MANA Projects' vision of developing integrated residential communities that provide for contemporary urban living while providing sustainability and long-term value.

Investor-wise, Sarjapur Road is still among Bangalore's highest-growing micro-markets, as property prices here have been steadily appreciating from high demand generated by professionals working in the proximity of IT corridors. The demand for rentals within the area makes it all the more attractive for investors looking to reap high yields and long-term appreciation.

Besides economic advantage, Sarjapur Road is also a quiet and harmonious place to live. In contrast to the crowdedness of Central Bengaluru, this area is famous for having large green parks, well-organized layouts, and a calm atmosphere, providing a perfect choice for families and working professionals in search of an ideal mix of urban comfort and nature's tranquility.

This strategic acquisition of land reinforces MANA Projects' vision of bringing quality residential projects that cater to the changing demands of homebuyers in the long term. With an impressive history of groundbreaking design, sustainable planning, and high-end amenities, MANA continues to raise new standards in Bangalore's real estate landscape.

As it extends its presence in Sarjapur Road, homebuyers can look forward to a well-planned community that provides contemporary living spaces, eco-friendly infrastructure, and a lifestyle experience that is unmatched. This initiative also goes in tandem with MANA's vision to develop future-ready projects that bring about a superior way of living, working, and connecting with the environment.

Mr. Kishore Reddy, CMD of MANA Projects, stated, "The acquisition is a part of our broader expansion plan that aims to build quality residences for customers who settle for nothing but the best. It strengthens our ability to offer homes that blend craftsmanship, functionality, and aesthetics, fulfilling the evolving needs of modern buyers. We are excited about the potential this location has to offer, allowing us to ensure that every phase of the project--from design to construction to delivery--is executed with precision and ingenuity. We're constantly thinking ahead, and this project will push the boundaries of what residential spaces can be, offering a living experience that is truly ahead of time."

While details of the plan are yet to be revealed, one can expect the project to be thoughtfully designed residential spaces featuring lush greenery, premium amenities, modern architecture and more as reflected in previous projects like MANA Dale and MANA Verdant. MANA's portfolio features successful developments such as Mana Jardin Neo, Mana Foresta, and Mana Tropicale in the Sarjapur region, serving as a reminder of the company's expertise within this rapidly growing corridor.

Completing 25 years of excellence, MANA Projects has emerged as one of Bengaluru's most reliable and innovative real estate developers. Established in 2000 by Mr. D. Kishore Reddy, MANA has delivered more than 30 projects and handed over 10 million+ sq. ft. of well-planned spaces, redefining urban landscapes with luxury apartments, villas, and integrated townships in Sarjapur and other areas. With a legacy established on innovation, engineering prowess, and functional design, MANA has perfected the art of 'Imagineering'--a combination of imagination and engineering--to create living environments that redefine lifestyle and comfort. As a property development, construction, and infrastructure leader, MANA continues to prioritize quality, sustainability, and future-proof communities, establishing new standards in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)