Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road Commits to Managing Cancer with Compassion and Competence with Comprehensive Cancer Centre (MCCC) Launch

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6: Strengthening India's fight against cancer, the Manipal Hospitals Group, a trusted name in healthcare, has launched the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre (MCCC) at its Kanakapura Road facility. Designed to deliver end-to-end oncology services under one roof, the centre brings together advanced diagnostics, evidence-based treatments and compassionate support for cancer patients.

Southern Reach

A significant healthcare milestone for South Bengaluru, the new centre offers a wide range of comprehensive screening services that enable accurate detection of different cancers and support informed medical decision-making. With a strong focus on cancer awareness, early diagnosis and integrated care, the centre aligns with globally accepted oncology practices that improve outcomes when treatment begins early.

Integrated Approach

Cancer is a complex disease and no two patients present the same way. Modern oncology therefore follows a multimodal, multidisciplinary approach. Keeping this in mind, the centre has been structured to be value-driven, patient-centric and accessible, bringing all major diagnostic and therapeutic services together. From cost-effective medicines and coordinated multi-speciality care to advanced treatment platforms and experienced oncologists, the centre is equipped to manage cancers across all stages with clinical rigour and empathy.

Advanced Technology

The facility introduces internationally validated, state-of-the-art technology used in leading cancer centres worldwide. Services such as psycho-oncology, pain management and palliative care are fully integrated, recognising that cancer care must address both physical symptoms and emotional wellbeing. This ensures continuous support for patients and families throughout diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Six Sub-specialties

Though organised into six core departments, the centre functions as a single collaborative unit.

Radiation Oncology features a TrueBeam Linear Accelerator, an advanced platform that enables highly precise radiation delivery while minimising exposure to healthy tissues, in line with current clinical standards.

Surgical Oncology offers comprehensive basic and advanced cancer surgeries, including procedures supported by fourth-generation robotic technology. Robotic-assisted surgery is clinically associated with smaller incisions, reduced blood loss and faster recovery in suitable cases. A well-equipped Plastic Surgery unit supports breast, head and neck, and soft tissue cancer reconstructions.

Nuclear Medicine provides both diagnostic and therapeutic services. These include thyroid scans, parathyroid scintigraphy, I-131 scans and specialised imaging for neuroendocrine tumours. Therapeutic services are offered for thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma through trans-arterial radio-embolisation, and bone pain palliation, all of which are established nuclear medicine interventions.

Medical Oncology delivers comprehensive outpatient and inpatient care. The department includes a Day Care Chemotherapy unit offering oral and intravenous chemotherapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy for leukaemia, and autologous bone marrow transplantation for selected patients, following standard oncological indications.

Paediatric Haematology Oncology cares for children from birth to 18 years with solid tumours, blood cancers and benign hematologic disorders. The unit performs autologous and matched allogeneic bone marrow transplants, adhering to recognised paediatric oncology protocols.

Palliative Medicine focuses on pain relief and the management of psychological and social concerns. By supporting shared decision-making, goal-oriented care discussions and advance care planning, the department works to improve quality of life. Early assessment and ongoing symptom management have been shown to make cancer treatment more tolerable and dignified, especially in advanced stages.

Quality Healthcare

Inaugurating the centre on World Cancer Day, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka, said, "Manipal Hospitals has earned a strong reputation for quality healthcare at the state and national level. With the launch of a comprehensive cancer care centre on Kanakapura Road, advanced medical services will now be easily accessible to residents of South Bengaluru." He added, "Cancer cases are increasing, but cancer is a treatable disease. There is no need for fear. Early detection and timely treatment significantly reduce life-threatening risks. Through health camps, awareness drives and a door-to-door health campaign, nearly 72 lakh people have been screened, with around 6,500 showing early signs of cancer. For patient convenience, day-care chemotherapy centres have been established in all district hospitals across the state."

Day Care

The centre's Day Care Chemotherapy unit allows patients to receive planned cancer treatment without hospital admission. Patients can return home the same day, maintaining continuity of daily life while receiving high-quality oncology care in a safe, closely monitored environment.

Support Services

Beyond hospital-based treatment, the centre offers Community Oncology and Cancer Rehabilitation services. Community programmes focus on cancer awareness, lifestyle education and low-cost screening, all of which are recognised public health strategies for reducing cancer burden. Post-discharge, patients receive continued care, including supported home care. Cancer rehabilitation services assess individual needs and deliver structured rehabilitation plans to improve physical function, emotional health, daily activity levels and overall quality of life.

With its comprehensive, medically sound and patient-focused model, the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre at Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road stands as a significant step forward in accessible, modern cancer care for Bengaluru and beyond.

For more information, visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/kanakapuraroad/doctors-list/cancer-care/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888554/MCCC_Kanakapura_Road.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)