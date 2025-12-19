Manipal Hospital Millers Road Hosts Senior Premier League to Celebrate Active Ageing

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: Senior citizens in Bengaluru enjoyed a vibrant, fun-filled day of low-impact games and laughter as Manipal Hospital Millers Road organized the Senior Premier League at Depot18 on 30th November. The initiative aimed to celebrate healthy ageing, reminding seniors that 'age is just a number'. Around 80 senior citizens participated in activities ranging from mentally stimulating games like Word Search to moderate and low-impact games such as NERF shooting, paper ball throw, ring toss, lemon & spoon, blow the balloon, and loop wire game.

As one ages, the body undergoes natural wear and tear that gradually weakens bones and muscles. According to a recent study, more than 60% of people in India above the age of 60 have musculoskeletal disorders primarily due to diet and lifestyle factors. In the current age of technology, a wide variety of food delivery apps offer easy access to processed and unhealthy foods that are tasty and filling, but devoid of essential nutrients. During the event, elderly participants listened intently as Dr. Chirag Thonse, Consultant - Orthopaedic, Robotic Joint Replacement and Arthroscopic Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Millers Road emphasized the need to make healthy dietary choices as one grows older.

He highlighted that consuming a nutritious, protein-rich diet can help prevent chronic fatigue syndrome, which often results from deficiencies of essential minerals such as iron, zinc or magnesium. Building and maintaining endurance through simple daily routines like morning walks, jogging, swimming, yoga or light weight training play a key role in staying fit and active over time. Monitoring bone density, especially after the age of 50, along with engaging in low-intensity racket sports like pickleball and paddleball, can also help support bone health.

" At Manipal Hospital Millers Road, we are committed to promoting healthy ageing and enhancing the quality of life for our senior community. The Senior Premier League is a reflection of our belief that age should never limit one's ability to remain active, engaged, and socially connected. Initiatives like these encourage seniors to prioritise their physical and mental well-being, and we are proud to support them on this journey, " said Dr. Niranjan Rai, Hospital Director at Manipal Hospital Millers Road.

"With a majority of the country's population below the age of 30, India is often described as a young country. However, a significant portion of elderly citizens, experience joint-related issues like arthritis, osteoporosis and muscle weakness," added Dr. Chirag. "Today's event reinforced the message that staying physically active and engaging in simple yet enjoyable physical activities can significantly improve mobility, independence and overall quality of life for seniors."

