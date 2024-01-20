Manipal Hospital Millers Road Launches Exclusive Asthma and Allergy Clinic

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20: In today's environment, allergies and asthma are getting more and more common. There must be a specialized clinic for these illnesses. Manipal Hospital Millers Road has opened an Exclusive Asthma and Allergy Clinic in response to the rising incidence of allergies and asthma. The clinic launch was announced on January 13, 2024, during a public forum with a focused group discussion, featuring esteemed experts Dr Vasunethra Kasargod, Consultant - Pulmonology and Dr Shivraj Kumar KV, Associate Consultant - Pulmonology from Manipal Hospital Millers Road, Bangalore.

Concerned about the increased number of allergy and asthma cases, Dr Vasunethra Kasargod said, "The rising prevalence of allergies and asthma, especially in our city and across India, is a matter of serious concern. People of all age groups are impacted by allergies and asthma. But, asthma in school-going children is particularly bothersome. About 50 per cent of school going children experience asthmatic symptoms at least once. Manipal Hospital has taken a remarkable initiative by introducing this exclusive clinic for asthma and allergies. The clinic addresses respiratory ailments such as dermatitis and allergic rhinitis in addition to allergies."

The clinic's approach to asthma and allergy evaluation involves comprehensive methods, including clinical examinations, blood tests, spirometry, and the pivotal skin prick test. Dr Kasargod emphasized the importance of the skin prick test as a key diagnostic tool to identify allergens for targeted treatment and prevention. The positive response from the public during the launch event underscores the growing awareness of these health challenges.

Addressing Manipal Hospital Miller's Road's commitment to addressing the escalating concerns of asthma and allergies, Dr Shiva Kumar said, "I urge people with allergies and asthma and those prone to allergies to avail the services at our clinic and embark on a journey of allergy-free life. Our goal is to leave no stone unturned in treating your allergy problems and assisting you in living a life free of allergies. In addition to treating the illnesses' acute symptoms, our goal is to address their underlying causes."

The clinic aims to serve as a one-stop shop for people with issues relating to allergies and asthma. With personalized services and individualized treatment programs, the clinic is committed to offering thorough care and knowledgeable direction. Operating from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday to Friday, Manipal Hospital Millers Road invites individuals to experience a healthier, allergy-free life through their specialized clinic services.

