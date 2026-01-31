Manipal Hospital Whitefield Redefines Integrated Athlete Care with Launch of Sports & Exercise Science Hub

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Manipal Hospital Whitefield has marked a significant milestone in Sports Medicine with the launch of its Department of Sports & Exercise Science, a comprehensive, multidisciplinary initiative designed to support athletes across all levels, from recreational fitness enthusiasts to elite professionals. The newly launched department brings together all the components of Sports Medicine and Sports Surgery, including rehabilitation, nutrition, psychology, strength and conditioning, and performance optimisation under one roof, addressing a critical gap in athlete care, where treatment often remains fragmented across specialties.

The launch event was graced by Mr. Arnab Mondal, Zonal Director; Dr. Chaitanya Pathania, Cluster Director - Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Varthur Road, along with medical experts Dr. (Prof) Ayyappan V Nair, Consultant - Shoulder Surgery, Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy, and Dr. Shishir M. M, Specialist - Sports Medicine.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. (Prof) Ayyappan V Nair highlighted the importance of conservative management in sports injuries. He stated, "Surgery is not always the first answer for most sports injuries. In fact, nearly 80% of sports-related injuries can be treated effectively through non-surgical methods. When addressed early, we can offer end-to-end, personalised holistic care that focuses on recovery, performance, and long-term athlete health. Currently, we are collaborating with athletes and teams across multiple disciplines including swimming, football, and running, offering sport-specific injury management and performance support. And with this new initiative, we aim to become the primary health partner for Bengaluru's growing athletic community."

The occasion also marked the introduction of the Athlete Privilege Program, aimed at improving access to quality sports healthcare, with Athlete Privilege Cards distributed to attendees. With this launch, Manipal Hospital Whitefield reinforces its commitment to advancing sports and exercise medicine through innovation, expertise, and integrated care.

