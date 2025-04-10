Mantra Expands Luxury Portfolio with Burgundy & Closes a Blockbuster Financial Year

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Pune-based real estate leader Mantra has marked a transformative year with the launch of Burgundy -- its new luxury brand tailored for the evolving aspirations of the urban elite. Designed to elevate the living experience, Burgundy sets a new benchmark in luxury through a refined blend of contemporary design, curated amenities and elevated lifestyles. The brand unveiled three landmark projects, each a statement of exclusivity and sophistication.

Adding to this momentum, Mantra closed the financial year with a remarkable Rs1020 crore in inventory sold -- a reflection of strong buyer confidence, product-market fit and the brand's growing influence. Several projects witnessed complete sell-out in record time, further cementing Mantra's reputation as a trusted name in Pune's competitive real estate market.

Even amidst rapid expansion, the group's unwavering focus on timely construction remains a key differentiator. All ongoing projects are progressing steadily, with many approaching completion -- reinforcing the brand's promise of on time delivery and dependability. All newly launched projects of Mantra are located in Pune's most sought-after micro-markets -- including Kharadi, Mundhwa, Magarpatta and Upper Koregaon Park -- areas known for connectivity, vibrant ecosystems and high appreciation potential and upgraded lifestyle.

Mantra is not just building homes, but shaping the future of urban living. As it steps into a new year, the group remains committed to creating visionary developments that inspire, uplift and endure.

ABOUT MANTRA:

Mantra, a distinguished real estate brand headquartered in Pune, boasts a remarkable family-owned legacy of over 70 years. Since its inception in 2007, Mantra has consistently upheld its commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. With an unwavering focus on continuous improvement, on-time project delivery, and utmost customer satisfaction, Mantra has successfully completed over 5 million square feet across 18+ impressive projects, providing quality homes to more than 7,500 families in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The company's strong foundation, built on principles of quality construction, financial stability, and customer-centricity, has garnered well-deserved recognition and a solid reputation within the industry.

