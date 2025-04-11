Mari State University had the honor to host Samir Abdul Aziz, Advisor to the Indian Embassy in Moscow

SMPL

Yoshkar-Ola [Russia], April 11: Mari State University is pleased to host Samir Abdul Aziz, Advisor to the Indian Embassy in Moscow. The visit provided the Indian students studying at Mari State University a unique opportunity to engage in a meaningful exchange with Aziz, who addressed key issues that matter to the students.

During the meeting, the students had the chance to discuss various topics such as adaptation in Russia, support from the embassy, opportunities for academic and professional growth, and cultural exchange between the countries.

Mari State University expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Embassy in Moscow for their continued support and attention to the needs of the students.

Mikhail Nikolaevich Shvetsov, Rector of Mari State University, remarked "Yoshkar-Ola is rightfully considered the international student capital, and excellent living and study conditions have been created here. We are pleased to continue to develop our cordial relationship with the Indian side and look forward to students studying!"

Sharing his thoughts on the city, Samir Abdul Aziz, expressed, "Well, this is my first visit to Yoshkar-Ola, and I've been to many cities in Russia, and this city is special. I took a short walk through the streets of the city along the River Embankment, and it was very beautiful. I mean, this place reminded me of some other places abroad. It's such a beautiful place and a very compact and cozy city, and I found out that most of the students, that is, international students in Yoshkar-Ola, are from India. And this is very interesting for me. I had the opportunity to meet with students and what I could hear from them was that this university is the best in terms of the education it provides, I saw it and realized that the students here are very happy. They talked about it publicly in front of the college administration"

The visit underscored the strong ties between India and Russia and reaffirmed the commitment of both Mari State University and the Indian Embassy to ensure the continued success and well-being of Indian students in Yoshkar-Ola.

