Marriott Hotels Partners With SmartHomes Infrastructure to Launch Dholera's First 5-Star Hotel

BusinessWire India

Dholera (Gujarat) [India], February 14: In a landmark collaboration, SmartHomes Infrastructure proudly announces its strategic partnership with Marriott Hotels, the world's largest hotel chain, to launch the first-ever 5-star hotel in Dholera, Gujarat. The Courtyard by Marriott, comprising 200 elegant rooms, will anchor the prestigious Dholera International Plaza, a modern hub that will transform Dholera Smart City into a thriving destination for business, tourism, and leisure.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for both the hospitality and real estate sectors in Dholera, reinforcing the city's rapid transformation into a smart and sustainable metropolis. With this development, SmartHomes Infrastructure further cements its leadership in Dholera's real estate landscape, while Marriott brings its unparalleled global hospitality expertise to one of India's most promising smart cities.

Strategic Location and Impact

The Courtyard by Marriott will enjoy a prime location within Dholera International Plaza, situated in close proximity to Dholera International Airport, offering ease of access for both international and domestic travellers. This hotel is poised to set new benchmarks for luxury accommodation, catering to the evolving needs of business executives, tourists, and industry professionals drawn to Dholera's expanding industrial ecosystem.

As Dholera evolves into India's largest semiconductor city within the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the demand for premium accommodations has surged. Courtyard by Marriott is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, providing a world-class hospitality experience in the heart of a booming industrial and commercial hub.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

First 5-Star Hotel in Dholera:

The Courtyard by Marriott will be the first luxury hotel of its kind in Dholera, setting a new standard for hospitality in the region. This state-of-the-art hotel will offer 200 exquisitely designed rooms with amenities that reflect Marriott's commitment to luxury and comfort.

Integral to Dholera International Plaza:

The hotel will be a vital part of the Dholera International Plaza, which will also feature premium showrooms, corporate office spaces, and world-class recreational facilities. This integrated development will become a focal point for business, leisure, and retail in the region.

Boost to Business and Tourism:

With the ongoing development of the Dholera Industrial Township and its emergence as a global semiconductor hub, the Courtyard by Marriott will serve the growing influx of professionals and business travelers. Additionally, the hotel's proximity to the Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex, a Rs. 4,500 crore project that is set to attract over 25,000 tourists during peak periods, adds immense value to its location.

Proximity to Key Infrastructure:

Located near the Dholera International Airport, the Courtyard by Marriott will cater to the growing number of travellers as the airport gears up to handle the overflow from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport. The hotel's strategic entry into the market ensures a competitive edge.

Rising Demand for Luxury Accommodation:

The burgeoning demand for high-quality hospitality solutions in Dholera Smart City has created a prime opportunity for Marriott Hotels to introduce its globally renowned services. This partnership will also benefit from Marriott's world-class loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, which will further attract global travelers to Dholera.

In statements from key stakeholders, Rupinder Singh Khurana, Founder & Chairman of SmartHomes Infrastructure, highlighted the significance of aligning with a global brand:

"At SmartHomes, our goal has always been to partner with industry leaders. Collaborating with Marriott Hotels, the world's number one international hospitality brand, is a testament to our vision of creating world-class infrastructure in Dholera. We believe this partnership will provide unparalleled luxury experiences to visitors and set a new benchmark for hospitality in the region."

A Game-Changer for Dholera's Real Estate and Hospitality Industries

The partnership between SmartHomes Infrastructure and Marriott Hotels is poised to have far-reaching implications for both the real estate and hospitality sectors in Dholera. As Dholera transitions into a smart city of global prominence, driven by robust industrial growth and strategic infrastructure investments, the addition of a 5-star hotel will further solidify the city's standing as a premier destination for business and leisure.

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders--SmartHomes Infrastructure, with its deep understanding of Dholera's development landscape, and Marriott Hotels, with its global reputation for hospitality excellence. Together, they will elevate the city's real estate market and create a sophisticated ecosystem that attracts investors, professionals, and tourists alike.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)