Maserati and VST Group Join Forces to Bring Iconic Italian Luxury Cars to South India

Bangaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Maserati has appointed VST Group as its exclusive partner for South India, marking the Italian luxury brand's much-anticipated return to the region after a decade. This collaboration is celebrated with the launch of the highly anticipated Maserati Grecale, an SUV ideal for roads of the Indian subcontinent. Combining cutting-edge technology, exhilarating performance, and unmistakable Italian design, the Grecale joins Maserati's prestigious lineup, which includes iconic models such as the GranTurismo, GranCabrio, MC20, MC20 Cielo, and GT2 Stradale, in addition to Quattroporte, and Levante.

The Grecale, Levante and Quattroporte are currently on display at VST Group's exclusive pop-up showroom in Bengaluru on Millers Road, offering customers an opportunity to explore Maserati's renowned design and performance firsthand, ahead of the full launch of its dedicated Maserati Experience Centre on St. Marks Road which is anticipated in Q2 of 2025.

Philippe Claverol, Head of Overseas Region, Maserati said, "We are thrilled and honoured to inaugurate our new dealership in Bengaluru in partnership with VST Group. With their proven expertise and dedication to representing prestigious brands and catering to discerning customers, we couldn't ask for a better partner. Bengaluru and the southern region of India are home to a thriving community of successful entrepreneurs, particularly in the tech industry, who have a deep appreciation for performance-driven sports cars like our Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio, MC20, and GT2 Stradale, as well as our luxury SUV Maserati Grecale."

Commenting on the partnership, Arun Surendra, Chairman & Managing Director of VST Group, said, "This collaboration with Maserati is a transformative moment for the luxury automotive market in South India. With our reach across five southern states, we aim to deliver an unparalleled experience to the customer, reflecting Maserati's legacy of excellence and our commitment to customer satisfaction."

In addition to the pop-up showroom, VST Group will launch a state-of-the-art Maserati service facility in Bengaluru in Whitefield in Q1 of 2025, providing comprehensive after-sales support for its customers. Looking ahead, VST Group plans to expand its footprint with new facilities across other key locations in Southern India over the coming year.

This partnership is set to redefine the luxury automotive landscape in South India, bringing Maserati's iconic vehicles closer to new luxury customers throughout the region.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. Maserati line-up includes the Grecale, the "everyday exceptional" SUV, the GranTurismo, the iconic Italian grand tourer, and the GranCabrio, the new convertible of the Trident; all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains - available for Grecale - and V6 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident brand. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand's history to adopt this solution. The full-electric range also currently includes the Grecale Folgore, Maserati's first 100% electric SUV, and the GranCabrio Folgore. Finally, the House of the Trident's latest addition is the Maserati GT2 Stradale, the road-legal version of the GT2 that took Maserati back to the track in closed-wheel championships. The heart of the new super sports car is the V6 Nettuno engine, reaching 640 hp (471 kW) in the latter configuration. The GT2 Stradale is therefore the most powerful road-going Maserati with an internal combustion engine.

VST Group, a 114-year-old business house based in Bengaluru, is one of India's largest and most diverse automobile retail networks, representing 12 international brands. In the luxury segment, the group offers Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ducati, and now Maserati. In the mainstream segment, it represents Volkswagen, Mahindra, Kia, BYD, Tata commercial vehicles & Honda Scooters.

Beyond automotive retail, VST Group holds a majority stake in VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., a publicly listed company specializing in the manufacturing of tractors and agricultural components. The group also operates in commercial real estate and financial services, with a combined annual turnover exceeding USD 500 million.

Know more: vstgroup.com.

