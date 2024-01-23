MathCo Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Analytics Services Quadrant Report

VMPL

Chicago [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23: TheMathCompany or MathCo®, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics, has been positioned as a Leader in the ISG Provider LensTM - Analytics Services, US 2023 quadrant report for both Data Engineering and Data Science Services.

This annual report by ISG evaluates service providers' strengths, challenges, market presence, and competitive differentiators. According to the report, service providers positioned in the Leaders' quadrant have a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and established competitive position.

According to the report, MathCo's differentiated portfolio with a range of specialized capabilities such as AlOps, MLOps, FinOps and DevOps, as well as its custom frameworks and accelerators which allow for automation of the data engineering value chain earned it a place in the Leaders quadrant for Data Engineering Services. The report attributes the company's Leader position in the Data Science Services segment largely to its proprietary AI and ML-powered platform NucliOS, which encompasses over 300 AI widgets and 350 solution blueprints and is compatible with various cloud platforms and integrates with an enterprise's existing technological infrastructure. Additionally, the report highlights MathCo's client-centric approach addressing intricate business challenges, tailoring its consulting services to handle each client's unique requirements.

Anuj Krishna, Cofounder and President - Technology & Growth, MathCo, said, "At MathCo, we've strategically integrated in-house capabilities and Centers of Excellence from the outset to ensure a holistic approach to problem solving. Our solutions right from data science, engineering to custom product build give our clients an end-to-end roadmap to self-sufficiency. This recognition testifies our growing strength and consistent passion in delivering scalable data and analytics solutions to our clients."

Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG, said, "MathCo's customer-centric approach with robust frameworks combined with innovative AI and ML-based data engineering practices helps build dependable data infrastructures to utilize data effectively and resolve business challenges efficiently." He added, "MathCo specializes in simplifying complex business and data challenges through human-centric and scalable solutions that harness the expertise of its team, AI accelerators and proprietary assets to deliver actionable insights."

Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom AI and Advanced Analytics solutions focused on enterprise problem solving through its innovative hybrid model. With a commitment to transparency and ownership, MathCo transfers ownership of intellectual property to its clients, allowing them to scale their proprietary applications efficiently without ever compromising on data security.

MathCo recently revealed its refreshed brand identity that reflects the company's ambition to lead in the age of AI and positions it firmly to be the partner-of-choice in this dynamic space. Company's new and redesigned website can be accessed at www.mathco.com.

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo's proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo's full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo's numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for D & A Providers, Everest Group's Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

