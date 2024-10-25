Max Holidays Urges Strengthened Tourism Ties with China for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 25: Inspired by the positive strides in diplomatic relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met in Russia for their first formal bilateral meeting in five years at the BRICS Summit, Vishal Gogia, Managing Director of Max Holidays, has called for renewed efforts to resolve tourism challenges between India and China. Max Holidays, a leading Indian tour operators is also known globally for organising the holy Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for both Indians an non-Indians, sees this as a key moment to strengthen bilateral ties in the tourism sector and re-open access to the sacred site for Indian pilgrims.

Gogia emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two nations to address the five-year closure of the border for Indian passport holders willing to visit Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. "This is an opportune moment to push for solutions that will allow Indian devotees to once again undertake this holy pilgrimage after a long wait of five years" he said.

Max Holidays plans to approach key government bodies, including the Chinese Embassy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of External Affairs, and other relevant departments, with the goal of appealing for the reopening of the border for Indians. The closure has severely impacted Indian pilgrims' ability to visit the sacred site.

Followed by the restrictions for the Indians to cross the border to visit Kailash Mansarovar, in 2024 Max Holidays has successfully launched 'Aerial Darshan' services for Indian devotees through charter flights, providing an alternative means for them to witness Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar while flying over the border. Gogia remains hopeful that, with renewed diplomatic efforts, Indian pilgrims will soon be able to visit the sacred site again for holy bath and kora.

"The recent developments in India-China relations provide a perfect opportunity to resolve long-standing issues in the tourism sector and allow Indian pilgrims the opportunity to visit the holy Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar," Gogia added.

Max Holidays remains committed to facilitating seamless travel experiences for Indian devotees to this revered site.

