Mayfair Housing Completes 61 Years, Sets Sights on 4 million Sq. Ft. Development

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Mayfair Housing, one of Mumbai's most trusted and pioneering real estate developers, is commemorating 61 years of developing spaces that have become landmarks shaping the city's residential and commercial fabric. Over the last six decades, the company has delivered more than 1 cr. sq. ft. of development and 50 lakh sq. ft. of TDR and provided homes to over 10,000 families. With over 50 projects completed, 25 societies redeveloped, and 100 percent of projects successfully delivered with Occupation Certificates, Mayfair Housing has built itself a reputation of timely delivery and integrity in business.

Mayfair's legacy is reflected not only in the scale of its work but also in the impact it has created across Mumbai. From premium residential towers to affordable housing, it has made a huge imprint on the city's skyline with developments that consistently set benchmarks. Iconic projects such as Mayfair Muse in Bandra West, Mayfair Liv in Santacruz West, and The View in Powai have been widely recognized and awarded, further strengthening the brand's position as a leader in quality and innovation.

Looking ahead, the year 2025-26 promises to be among the most action-packed phases for Mayfair Housing, with over four million sq. ft. of development in the pipeline. By March 2026, the company looks to launch a slew of projects, including a mixed-use development in Borivali, a commercial project in Malad, and residential redevelopment projects in Santacruz, Bandra, Dahisar, and Dadar, along with a two-acre freehold land development in Mira Road. Six new projects totalling nearly two million sq. ft. are already in the pipeline, covering residential, mixed-use, and commercial spaces.

Speaking on the milestone, Dr. Nayan A. Shah, CEO & Managing Director, Mayfair Housing, said, "Completing 61 years has not just been about Mayfair's longevity but about its consistency in honoring promises. Our philosophy has always been rooted in integrity and delivering upon customer trust. Every square foot we have handed over is backed by this commitment. As we transition into our next phase, the team at Mayfair is focused on shaping projects that transform skylines while also enhancing lives and neighborhoods."

A major highlight in Mayfair's journey has been its commitment to affordable housing, with a notable 22-acre township in Virar offering quality homes with an assured water supply, a critical factor for homebuyers in MMR. Such projects underline the company's philosophy of delivering value-driven homes that meet both aspirations and necessities.

Aditya Nayan Shah, Director, Mayfair Housing, added, "The journey of Mayfair has been rooted in appreciation received from people, partnerships, and progress. We now look forward to building on communities that are not truly sustainable but vibrant and inclusive as well. Through our upcoming projects, we want to bring around fresh opportunities that set new benchmarks for the city and benefit residents and businesses alike."

With the next generation actively involved in the business, Mayfair Housing is evolving with new perspectives while retaining its core values.

Anay Nayan Shah, Director, Mayfair Housing, reflected on this outlook, "As the next generation, it is exciting to be here when the company turns 61. Our role is to blend fresh thinking with proven experience at Mayfair. Innovation remains at the heart of everything we do, from design to delivery. For us, real estate as a business is not only about constructing buildings but also about creating spaces that bring inspiration, belonging, and well-being. The next decade for Mayfair will be about scaling impact while staying true to our values."

Mayfair Housing's push on customer centricity and a deep understanding of buyer behavior continues to define its journey. Armed with a strong pipeline of projects and a renewed focus on evolving product offerings, the company is looking at expanding across residential, commercial, mixed-use, and redevelopment segments. As it celebrates 61 years of success, Mayfair Housing is set to continue driving a positive transformation across various Mumbai neighborhoods, ensuring that every project developed becomes a win-win for both consumers and the brand.

