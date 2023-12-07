Mea Vita Ventures Unveils Discoveri One: An All-in-One Real Estate Platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 7: Mea Vita Ventures is pleased to announce the launch of Discoveri one, India's only integrated real estate platform designed to simplify all aspects of real estate management for agents, brokers and realtors. The CRM is Free for Individual agents with a mobile friendly personalized listing. It works seamlessly across browsers on mobile and desktop so agents and teams can access it anywhere and has a user-friendly android and iOS mobile apps.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ronald D'Souza, Director of Mea Vita Ventures said "India's real estate experience needs to match pace with the changing times and our technology can make a difference. The real competition is WhatsApp because it's free and everyone is on the platform. Agents and their customers will enjoy the Discoveri experience." "Discoveri CRM's ease of use and the responsiveness of the team has been a great factor in choosing the system. The entire team gets notifications for changes and updates and lets the Elite Goa Team focus on finding the right property for customers" said Vibhav Nayak, Partner, Elite Realty, Goa.

Discoveri one's core features optimize workflows and improve customer engagement resulting in higher profitability. Customers can expect a personalized dashboard with an overview of all properties, contacts and leads along with calendar management and contacts sync and ability to share information easily. The WhatsApp integration powered by Nilede Technologies, enables teams to use a common WhatsApp number for communication. The platform is hosted on Microsoft's Azure locally in India which improves speed and response.

Interested brokers, real estate agents and realtors can sign up at: https://discoveri.one/

Mea Vita Ventures aims to create SAAS products that improve technology adoption for users in under-served markets. Its former platform, Intellischools, an admissions and school-management system was acquired by Nopaperforms Solutions Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Info Edge company. Mea Vita Ventures also owns dealcode.org and reach-me.link.

If you have any questions or need more details, please feel free to reach out at help@discoveri.one

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)