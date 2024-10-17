MedGenome Marks 10 Years of Pioneering Genomics in India

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: MedGenome, a leading global genomics-driven diagnostics and research services company, proudly marks a decade of transformative contributions to healthcare. Founded in 2013, MedGenome has been at the forefront of integrating genomics into clinical practice to improve health outcomes for millions across the globe. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rn8XvsCauYo To commemorate its tenth anniversary, MedGenome has launched its corporate video [10 Years of Pioneering Genomics], showcasing the company's decade-long journey in the field of genomics. This film pays tribute to the company's dedicated partners--investors, clinicians, scientists, bioinformaticians, lab technicians, and more than 1100 employees who have tirelessly worked to advance science and technology in addressing complex diseases and providing reliable, innovative diagnostic solutions in India. With the hashtag #10yearsofpioneeringgenomics, MedGenome reaffirms its commitment to broaden access to quality and affordable genetic solutions for all sections of society. MedGenome will continue to be guided by its vision to enhance healthcare affordability and accessibility and focus on its mission to leverage genomics to address the huge unmet need across emerging markets.

A Decade of Milestones in Genomics

Genetic variants make each individual uniquely different, influencing not only the traits but also the diseases that one may encounter throughout their lives. By understanding these variations, treatments can be tailored through precision medicine, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes. As a leader in genomics research and diagnostics, MedGenome is dedicated to advancing precision medicine through innovative technologies and collaborative initiatives. These efforts help deepen the understanding of the genetic basis of diseases, paving the way for more effective treatments.

Over the last ten years, MedGenome has delivered world-class genomic solutions, addressing critical healthcare challenges with a mission to broaden access to affordable genetic testing and has introduced over 1,300 high-end genetic tests in India across oncology, inherited diseases, reproductive health, infectious diseases, and preventive wellness.

Some of MedGenome's key achievements include:

- First in India to introduce tests like validated Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) for identifying chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus, liquid biopsy (OncoTrack) - a non-invasive alternative to tissue biopsy, SPIT Seq that identifies MDR TB through culture free whole genome sequencing; and whole exome sequencing to identify mutations of rare diseases.

- Founding member of GenomeAsia 100K, an initiative to sequence 100,000 South Asian genomes. This data is now instrumental in global research efforts and advancements in precision medicine.

- Sequenced over 350,000 exomes and genomes, contributing to a deeper understanding of genetic disorders.

- Partnered with more than 5,500 hospitals and engaged more than 15,000 clinicians across India, making genetic testing more accessible.

- Collaborated with renowned institutions such as Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and the National Institutes of Health, resulting in several significant discoveries. For example, MedGenome's research has identified rare genetic variants associated with complex diseases like cardiovascular disorders and neurological conditions, providing valuable insights for personalized treatment approaches.

- Partnered with Twist Bioscience, to establish the HOPE for Rare Diseases Program in India. Within the program, discounted whole exome sequencing is provided to the patients from economically disadvantaged families.

- The company employs state-of-the-art next-generation sequencing platforms and proprietary AI-driven analytics to decipher complex genomic information. Through its machine learning algorithms, MedGenome has developed predictive models that aid in identifying disease risk factors, optimizing drug responses, and guiding targeted therapies.

Global Expansion and Technological Leadership

MedGenome's expertise in next-generation sequencing (NGS) is supported by its CAP-accredited lab, the largest in South and Southeast Asia, equipped with the latest high-throughput sequencing platforms from Illumina, including the latest NovaSeq X Plus, and operations across India, the US, Singapore, and Africa.

The company has also expanded its footprint in India through multiple strategic acquisitions, including the recent majority stake in Odisha-based GenX Diagnostics in 2024 and the acquisition of Delhi-NCR based Prognosis Laboratories in 2023. These partnerships have strengthened MedGenome's presence in East and North India, furthering its commitment to making genetic testing accessible in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Innovating for the Future: Expanding Wellness Solutions

MedGenome continues to innovate by addressing emerging healthcare needs. It has developed several cuttiedge tests that have revolutionized patient care and disease management. Under its Genessense brand, MedGenome introduced polygenic risk score (PRS)-based screening tests that analyze the risk of developing common non-communicable diseases such as coronary artery diseases (CAD), diabetes, hypertension, Parkinson's & Alzheimer's disease, hereditary cancer etc. MedGenome has brought personalized health risk assessment into mainstream diagnostics in India, empowering individuals with actionable insights for preventing lifestyle diseases and chronic conditions.

Steering Genomics Research and Collaborations

MedGenome's commitment to research is evident in its groundbreaking collaborations. In partnership with the Parkinson's Research Alliance of India (PRAI), the company initiated a first-of-its kind study of Young Onset Parkinson's Disease (YOPD) in India. The study was aimed at initiating a population-based genetic analysis of Young Onset Parkinson's disease (YOPD) in the Indian population. The study validated existing findings from European populations and identified major genetic mutations in genes such as PRKN (13%), GBA, PINK1, and LRRK2, with a notable discovery of a rare South Asia-specific mutation in the GBA gene, including p.Ser164Arg, confirmed through experimental research, a mutation that is not seen in other populations. The study aggregated the common genetic variations into a polygenic risk score (PD-PRS), introducing a genetic screening test for assessing the risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

In a decade, MedGenome has under its credit 100+ peer-reviewed publications, 1000+ citations tirelessly put together by 100+ scientists, biologists, geneticists and bioinformaticians.

Eyeing the future

As MedGenome celebrates the 10-year milestone, its mission remains clear: to broaden access to quality genomic healthcare solutions for the 4 billion+ emerging market population. The company is committed to advancing genetic research and diagnostics, fostering hope for improved diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of complex diseases. In the coming decade, MedGenome will prioritize multi-omics solutions to deepen understanding of biological systems and mechanisms. Additionally, the company will look for strategic partners through M & A to expand its reach in domestic and international markets, addressing the global need for affordable and accessible genomic solutions across all segments of society.

