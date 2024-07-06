Meet 12 Eminent Companies Driving Change Across Industries in 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 6: In 2024, the business landscape is being redefined by companies that are not just achieving success but also driving meaningful change across various industries. From cutting-edge technology solutions to toxin-free consumer products, these organizations are innovating and setting new standards. Whether it's renewable energy solutions or authentic culinary experiences, each company is making a unique impact. Their stories of resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence inspire and shape the future of their respective sectors.

1. Logic Labs Infotronics Limited

Founded in 2017, Logic Labs Infotronics Limited stands out in the GPS tracking and software services sector with its commitment to safety, security, and innovation. Offering IOT based devices and advanced software solutions, the company ensures seamless integration and real-time monitoring capabilities. What sets Logic Labs apart is its extensive Pan India presence and robust B2B partnerships, including collaborations with listed entities. Known for its user-friendly interfaces and responsive tech support, Logic Labs Infotronics is redefining industry standards with affordable yet cutting-edge solutions. Discover more about their pioneering approach at www.logiclabs.io

2. Circle Tattoo

Ankit Dhanesh Raturi, with over a decade in marketing, has honed his skills since his college days, organizing numerous events and later partnering with media giants post-MBA in Media and Entertainment. Transitioning to freelance marketing during the lockdown, he bolstered several brands. A stint at a leading tattoo studio marked a pivotal career turn, where Ankit facilitated multiple franchise openings across India before venturing into entrepreneurship. Drawing on his industry insights, he founded Circle, a tattoo studio embraced by investors due to his industry prowess. At Circle, Ankit fosters a familial work culture, prioritizing collective ownership over hierarchy. His journey is punctuated by accolades like Editors Choice - Achievers of The Year 2022, Fastest Growing Brand of The Year 2023, and Entrepreneur of The Year 2023. Ankit's story embodies resilience and entrepreneurial spirit, culminating in impactful industry recognition. Visit for more info

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6jIFJQtsFX/?igsh=MTIzY2hkcDU5ajc5cQ==

3. ANT Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

ANT Pharmaceuticals Private Limited is one of the growing pharmaceuticals company in the world, it has been established more than 10 years in the leadership of Dr. Basant Goel. His registered office is in Mumbai Maharastra & having associate address in 479, Terranova St. Winter Haven, Florida- 33884. (USA).

ANT pharmaceuticals Private Limited has his own 500 brands, which the company is distributing in all the states of INDIA & also exports to 20-30 countries. The company brands are prescribed by more than 500 top class doctors including all corporate hospitals like Apollo hospital, Max hospital, Fortis hospital & Top 500 doctors who are having their own clinics. ANT pharmaceuticals is awarded by more than 100 times as a best pharmaceuticals Company.

ANT pharmaceuticals having all type of range including Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Oncology, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Neurology, ENT, Pulmonology, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and gynaecology, Surgery.

4.Sparco Energy

Based in Ahmedabad, Sparco Energy is revolutionizing India's solar power sector with innovative, high-quality, and sustainable energy solutions. Led by EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Jeet Shah, the company has successfully completed over 7.5 MW of solar projects, spanning residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With over 18 years of experience and partnerships with industry giants like Adani Solar, Sparco Energy offers cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. Recently, they were awarded by Bhupendra Bhai Patel, the CM of Gujarat, for their outstanding contributions. Their dedication to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and innovative solar solutions solidifies their position as leaders in the renewable energy industry. As they continue to expand their reach and impact, Sparco Energy is set to drive significant change and growth in the solar energy landscape. For more details, Visit https://www.sparcoenergy.com/.

5. NGEN RESEARCH Private Limited

NGEN Research is an Indian company established in 2018 by Debabrata Majumdar and Arunabh Mukherjee. The NGEN leadership team brings experience from global top-tier banks and hedge funds, including Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Credit Suisse, as well as top financial institutions in India.

Their flagship product, NGEN Markets, is a comprehensive research and analytics platform designed for Indian finance professionals. It provides deep, institutional-style analysis of mutual funds, stocks, and multi-asset portfolios, all seamlessly delivered via a browser.

Although launched only a few years ago, NGEN Markets has established a respected brand with thousands of users, including large clients like DBS, Motilal Oswal, Yes Bank, and SBI Mutual Fund. Visit https://www.ngenmarkets.com/

6. Mamaearth

Ghazal and Varun, once carefree adventurers, transformed into vigilant parents during Ghazal's pregnancy, dismayed by the lack of safe alternatives to medications. Their concern deepened upon discovering harmful toxins in everyday baby products. Motivated by this revelation, they founded MamaEarth, a brand dedicated to crafting toxin-free products through rigorous research and international standards. MamaEarth strives to be every parent's trusted ally, offering safety-certified products that prioritize mum-baby well-being. With MADE SAFE™ certification, transparency in ingredient sourcing, and collaboration with moms for product development, MamaEarth ensures utmost safety and efficacy. Their mission is rooted in empowering moms with reliable, honest choices for their babies, fostering a healthier, safer world for all children

7. GROWW

Founded in 2017 by Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh, Groww revolutionized investing in India. Lalit, a former Flipkart senior product manager, leads the company, focusing on product innovation and customer experience. Harsh Jain, with a background in product management from Flipkart and an MBA from UCLA, oversees growth and business. Neeraj Singh, previously an engineering manager at Flipkart, heads product development and customer research. Groww has secured significant funding, including $251 million in Series E led by ICONIQ Growth, affirming its mission to democratize investing. Other investors include Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and Ribbit Capital, backing Groww's vision with each funding round since its inception.

8.C.R.A.F.T Academia Pvt. Ltd

C.R.A.F.T Academia Pvt. Ltd., founded by Debraj Das in 2018, specializes in adaptive training modules and mobile learning through its app, LearnEX. The company offers both customized and generic training solutions, including a unique cloud-based pitching tool called "Kar ke Dikha." What sets C.R.A.F.T apart is its ability to create distinctive learning journeys tailored to each learner's needs, covering product, process, or soft-skill training. This approach ensures effective and cost-efficient employee training. Employee training is tricky, both in terms of efficacy and cost; C.R.A.F.T excels by being adaptive in both training methods and company operations. Discover more at https://craftacademia.com/learnex/

9. Amritsar Haveli Cuisines Pvt. Ltd

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Rubjeet Singh Grover, Amritsar Haveli Cuisines Pvt. Ltd. is a celebrated traditional Punjabi restaurant chain. It operates under "Amritsar Haveli" for pure vegetarian food and "Amritsari Haveli" for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines. Renowned for dishes like Amritsari Special Kulcha, Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken etc. the brand is driven by the motto "Serve Pure Eat Pure." With over 40 restaurants in 24 cities, Amritsar Haveli has served 10 million customers, selling over 20 lakh Amritsari Kulchas. Their mission is to become the world's largest North Indian F & B brand through franchising, offering comprehensive support and high ROI to franchisees. Visit https://amritsarhaveligroup.com/ for more information.

10. SUNGLARE®

Founded by Saurabh Arora, SUNGLARE® is swiftly emerging as a leader in financial management. Established in March 2023, but with a legacy spanning over seven years under a different name, the company offers a suite of services including health insurance, mutual funds, and term insurance, along with the recruitment of advisors. What sets SUNGLARE® apart is its commitment to educating clients about financial strategies and risk management, ensuring realistic expectations and unparalleled support during claims. Their unique approach guarantees unmatched availability during critical times, providing families with much-needed support when loved ones are hospitalized. Visit https://thesunglare.com/ for more information.

11. Being Indian Marketing

Founded by Nikhil Agarwal in 2019, Being Indian Marketing is the best digital marketing agency in Jaipur. Specializing in social media management, SEO, Facebook & Instagram Ads, content marketing, email marketing, influencer marketing, and web design & development, the agency is dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the digital landscape.

What sets Being Indian Marketing apart is its deep understanding of the Indian market and personalized strategies tailored to each client's needs.

With a team of experienced professionals, they consistently deliver measurable results through successful digital marketing campaigns. Their commitment to clarity, continuous learning, and innovation ensures they stay ahead of the competition. Visit beingindianmarketing.com for more information.

12. Spatz Media

Spatz Media, an Ahmedabad-based PR agency, is revolutionizing digital public relations with its forward-thinking strategies and innovative approaches. Renowned for staying ahead of market trends, Spatz Media offers cutting-edge PR solutions that blend traditional practices with modern digital tools. Serving over 1500 satisfied clients, the agency's team of experts crafts unique, impactful campaigns, ensuring clients remain industry leaders. Their client-centric approach, commitment to timely delivery, and extensive media network have earned them a stellar reputation. With a 95% client retention rate and significant improvements in client media presence and brand perception, Spatz Media continues to set new benchmarks in PR excellence, making them a trusted partner in the dynamic PR landscape. Please Visit for More information: www.spatzmedia.com

As we celebrate these twelve eminent companies, it's clear that their contributions go beyond financial success; they are setting benchmarks for innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility. From enhancing everyday life with safe, effective products to revolutionizing industries with cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, these companies embody the spirit of progress. Their dedication to excellence and positive impact serves as a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses alike, showcasing what can be achieved when vision, passion, and commitment converge. The future looks promising, with these trailblazers leading the way.

