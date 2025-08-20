Meet India's 10 Fastest-Rising Companies to Watch in 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 20: India's business landscape is witnessing a surge of innovation, with rising brands setting new benchmarks in creativity, resilience, and growth. From disruptive startups to purpose-driven ventures, these companies are not just succeeding but reshaping industries. Their stories highlight the spirit of entrepreneurship powering India's future economy.

1. Entrepreneur Business Times

Now emerging as India's premier online business news portal www.entrepreneurebt.com proudly announces the launch of its monthly digital business magazine-- a bold new platform created for entrepreneurs, startup founders, CXOs, CEO, modern business leaders, and decision-makers across India.

Built on the pillars of credibility, visibility, and trust, this platform delivers impactful business content, feature story, startup spotlight, CXO talks, business insights, young leaders / women in business, investor outlook, SME section, market insights and expert columns.

Focused on entrepreneurs, CXOs, and startups, Entrepreneur Business Times positions itself as India's top digital business portal for new-age business voices.

For more information visit here : www.entrepreneurebt.com

2. Infomint Solutions

Powering Digital Growth with Strategy & Storytelling

Led by visionary founder Deepak Chaudhary, Faridabad-based Infomint Solutions is redefining digital marketing with content that not only looks great but delivers real impact. Specializing in video production, social media management, and performance-driven marketing, the agency has produced over 5000+ high-quality videos for brands across industries. Their new Monthly Growth Pack offers businesses a powerful, budget-friendly content strategy for online scaling. With a deep understanding of Indian audiences and a client base spanning startups to real estate giants, Infomint is poised to shape the next era of brand storytelling.

For more information visit here : www.infomintsolutions.com

3 . Hillson Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Is one of India's largest manufacturers and exporters of industrial safety shoes and gumboots, backed by over four decades of expertise. Starting with the iconic gumboot, the company made a strategic shift 15 years ago to focus on high-performance safety shoes, which now form the core of its operations.

As a family-owned business, Hillson blends legacy with innovation, producing approximately 25,000 pairs of safety footwear daily. Its people-centric approach, commitment to quality, and continuous product innovation drive steady growth.

With a strong global presence and a product range known for durability and reliability, Hillson remains a trusted name, delivering safety solutions to various industries worldwide.

For more information visit here : https://www.hillsonshoes.com/

4. Whitesand Holidays

Andaman's Trusted Travel Expert

Founded by Fayaz Nissar, Whitesand Holidays is a Port Blair-based travel agency redefining tourism in the Andaman Islands with local expertise and reliable service. Offering tailor-made B2C and B2B travel solutions, the company handles everything from ferry tickets to curated sightseeing for families, honeymooners, and groups. Their edge lies in being on-ground--ensuring faster coordination, flexible customization, and authentic experiences. With 1000+ successful bookings, growing media recognition, and a loyal client base across India, Whitesand Holidays continues to elevate island travel with offbeat itineraries and unmatched hospitality.

For more information visit here : www.whitesandholidays.com

5. Chettinad Cement

Cementing India's Future with Strength and Sustainability

With an impressive legacy of 63 years, Chettinad Cement continues to lead as one of India's most trusted and influential cement brands. Renowned for its superior strength, eco-friendly innovation, and consistent quality, the brand has powered iconic infrastructure and everyday homes alike. Chettinad's commitment to sustainable construction and cutting-edge concrete technology sets it apart in a rapidly evolving industry. As India builds smarter and greener, Chettinad Cement stands as a beacon of reliability and vision--shaping skylines and supporting dreams, one structure at a time.

For more information visit here : https://www.chettinadcement.com/

6. PRessence 360

PRessence 360: Soumadeep Mondal's Unconventional Take on PR in 2025

At just 19, Soumadeep Mondal is transforming the public relations game. Through his agencies, PRessence 360 and Acquisitions 360, he's rejecting outdated PR tactics in favor of transparent, results-driven models--PRMA (Public Relations Marketing Agency) and PRDA (Press Release Distribution Agency).

Instead of expensive retainers with uncertain outcomes, Soumadeep links fees directly to measurable ROI, making high-quality PR accessible for startups and small businesses. The approach works--both agencies have hit seven-figure revenues without outside funding, serving top-tier clients from Tai Lopez to billion-dollar, government-backed corporations like AEPT.

More than just securing media coverage, his systems streamline operations, build brand equity, and prove that PR can be faster, fairer, and more impactful. In 2025, PRessence 360 isn't just an agency--it's a blueprint for the future of the industry. For more information visit here : www.pressence360.com

7. THE SPIRIT HUNTERS

The Spirit Hunters 357, founded by Guru Maa Ankita K. and supported by Dr. Akshay K.V, is a Uttarakhand-based organization offering a unique blend of scientific psychology and metaphysical healing. Specializing in aura protection, chakra balancing, and the removal of negative energies, the team uses non-superstitious, mantra-based and scientific methods to help individuals combat paranormal disturbances and mental imbalances. Recognized internationally and honored by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the company also researches metaphysical phenomena and energy fields to debunk myths and advance awareness. Their mission is to heal minds and energies--scientifically, spiritually, and authentically.

For more information visit here : https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.thespirithunters.com/

8. Dr. Jawahar Surisetti

Championing India's Skill-First Education Future

Renowned psychologist, education reformer, and bestselling author, Dr. Jawahar Surisetti has been appointed the first Vice Chancellor of RISU--India's pioneering skills university in Chhattisgarh. Known for innovations like the Think Curriculum and digital wellness tools like Happea and Apprison, he blends global insights with grassroots impact. From policy reform to empowering millions of youth, Dr. Surisetti is transforming education to prioritize purpose, peace, and productivity. Under his leadership, RISU aims to bridge the gap between academia and employability through AI, entrepreneurship, and emotional intelligence.

For more information visit here : https://thinkforindia.com/

9. The symphony club.

Gurugram, 28 June 2025 -- Rhythm Hotels & Resorts officially introduced The Symphony Club, an exclusive initiative designed to build a community of visionary minds across industries. Hosted at Rhythm Gurugram, the private event brought together select patrons, unit owners, and well-wishers for an evening of connection and reflection. Far from commercial, the gathering was an invitation-only experience centered around shared values, ideas, and meaningful dialogue. A soulful Sufi performance by Farhan Sabir and a vibrant percussion act elevated the atmosphere. The Symphony Club marks Rhythm's commitment to creating a high-trust, non-transactional forum for growth and collaboration.

For more information visit here : https://thesymphonyclub.in/

10. Aspire Study

Has solidified its position as the Best NIMCET Coaching and Best MCA Coaching in India with an outstanding 555+ selections in NIMCET 2025, CUET PG MCA 2025, and MAH MCA CET 2025. Notably, Ayush Garg achieved AIR 2 in NIMCET, AIR 1 in CUET PG MCA, and a perfect 100 percentile in MAH MCA CET. Aspire also mentored 27+ students under AIR 100 and 45+ CUET scorers with 200+ marks. With structured teaching, expert faculty, and personalized mentorship, Aspire Study continues to empower students nationwide, guiding them to top ranks and premier MCA institutes year after year.

For more information visit here :http://www.aspirestudy.in/

As these 10 rising companies make their mark, they remind us that vision, passion, and perseverance remain the true drivers of success. Each brand represents more than profit--it represents progress, purpose, and possibility. Together, they inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs shaping India's business legacy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)