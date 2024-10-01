Meghalaya Government and The/Nudge Institute sign MoU for livelihood development of 50,000 poorest of the poor households

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: The Government of Meghalaya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The/Nudge Institute, to promote the social and livelihood development of 50,000 of the state's most vulnerable households. This initiative will place a special focus on supporting single mothers and their households and target social inclusion, financial inclusion, livelihood promotion and social protection. Through this partnership, the Govt. of Meghalaya and The/Nudge Institute will collaborate to provide tight handholding and livelihood coaching support for the poorest of the poor households, via a dedicated community cadre. They will also work to create social protection frameworks through departmental convergence and leverage technology-based monitoring and decision-making tools, to ensure efficient implementation.

The partnership was announced as a landmark development during the North-East Conclave on September 27th, co-hosted by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) and The/Nudge Institute, in Shillong.

The conclave, centered around the theme 'Strengthening Ecosystem for the Development of the Most Excluded and Poorest of the Poor', marked a significant step towards collaborative efforts in addressing the pressing needs of vulnerable communities in the region. It featured a series of presentations from states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Bihar, sharing insights on their approaches to livelihood development.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner Sampath Kumar said, "The Government of Meghalaya is committed to inclusive development, and the partnership with The/Nudge Institute to serve 50,000 single distress mothers and poorest of the poor households is a step in that direction."

Sriram V, Managing Director - Partnerships, The/Nudge Institute, said, "We are delighted to support the Government of Meghalaya in scaling the evidence-based economic inclusion program, through technical assistance, on ground implementation support and technology infrastructure for monitoring and evaluation."

Distinguished guests at the event included A.T. Mondal, Honorable Minister for Community and Rural Development (C & RD), Power, and Taxation Departments of the Government of Meghalaya; Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Rural Development, GOI; B. Rajsekhar, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh; Sampath Kumar, Development Commissioner & Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya; R. Chitturi, CEO of MSRLS; Iamonlang M. Syiem, Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Women; and Prof. Lakshmi Lingam, Honorary Chair of DY Patil School of Public Health, Mumbai. CEOs/Mission Directors, COOs, senior officials from the State Rural Livelihoods Missions of eight North-East states, leading CSRs, CSOs, academia, national training centers such as NIRD & PR, banks, and cooperatives from the region participated. A success-stories compendium named 'Against All Odds' was also launched by the guests, showcasing the positive transformation in the lives of SHG women of Meghalaya.

The 'Economic Inclusion Program' by The/Nudge is already scaling in seven states, in partnership with the governments, and is an evidence-based model proven to increase household income by working predominantly with women of excluded communities.

