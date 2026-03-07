Mercaze Launches in India, Redefining Everyday Innerwear with Elevated Comfort

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Designed for the modern man, Mercaze brings together thoughtful design, precision fit, and elevated materials to transform an often-overlooked everyday essential. The brand focuses on clean aesthetics, breathable fabrics, and seamless construction, creating innerwear that moves effortlessly with the body and feels natural from morning to night.

"At Mercaze, we believe comfort should never be complicated," said Pankaj Jain from Mercaze. "Every detail from fabric selection to fit has been considered to create innerwear that feels effortless, looks refined, and supports everyday life without demanding attention."

Positioned in the mid-premium segment, Mercaze is built for men who value quality, subtle sophistication, and functionality over loud branding. Their range reflects a modern, urban sensibility--minimal, versatile, and designed to integrate seamlessly into daily routines. Moving beyond traditional cotton innerwear, Mercaze introduces advanced stitchless bonded technology for enhanced comfort, flexibility, and durability. Developed to meet international standards, the brand focuses on innovation, breathable performance fabrics, and future-ready design.

Mercaze is supported by a strong operational and strategic foundation, allowing the brand to scale while staying true to its design-led vision. This enables a continued focus on product innovation, quality, and a refined everyday experience. With its launch, Mercaze aims to shift the conversation around men's innerwear--from necessity to experience--where comfort, confidence, and design coexist naturally.

Mercaze products are now available online at www.mercaze.com, with plans to expand availability across select platforms and retail touchpoints in the coming months.

About Mercaze

Mercaze is a premium men's innerwear brand focused on modern design, superior comfort, and everyday wearability. Rooted in the belief that the best essentials are the ones you don't have to think about, Mercaze creates innerwear that fits right, feels good, and complements a contemporary lifestyle.

For more details, visit: www.mercaze.com.

