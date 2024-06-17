Merino's Environmental Ode on World Environment Day Extends with Plantation Drives in Hapur & Halol

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Merino Industries Ltd., a leader in surface solutions, emphasizes environmental and social responsibility as a core part of its business operations. This commitment was reaffirmed on 5th June 2024, World Environment Day, through dedicated plantation drives in their manufacturing units at Hapur and Halol. Merino's NIRMAL Program revolves around five core pillars: Earth (Bhoomih), Water (Aapah), Air (Vayuh), Space (Khang), and Fire (Agnih). These pillars guide Merino's journey towards a greener, more connected, and responsible future.

At Halol, Merino celebrated with a massive plantation drive, aiming to add over 1,000 new trees in the factory premises. Guests included representatives from GIDC, GPCB, DISH, public officers, and other partnering industries. This initiative, under the NIRMAL program, aligns with Merino's long-term objective to give back to the environment. By adopting agroforestry practices and utilizing technology, Merino plans to plant over one crore saplings in the coming years, helping restore and maintain soil fertility. This aligns with the World Environment Day theme of land restoration, addressing desertification and drought prevention, encapsulated in the slogan "Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration."

In Hapur, SVAV, a school of modern cum traditional learnings for the unprivileged kids, observed World Environment Day by raising awareness among students about environmental protection. Teachers highlighted the importance of conservation in their classes. A plantation drive was organized, and students were instructed to care for the plants. Activities included poster creation, slogan writing, and making paper bags on environmental themes. A cultural assembly featured student speeches, quizzes, a dance performance, and a song by the choir, emphasizing the importance of the environment. Kids were shared with important message on the crucial role of environmental conservation. The event reminded everyone of the shared responsibility to protect and restore our planet. Students pledged to work on land restoration, embodying the spirit of change.

Merino Industries pledges to keep the environment at the heart of its mission, championing sustainability while transforming lives and fostering a better, greener future for all.

About Merino Industries Ltd.

Merino is a versatile manufacturer and marketer of Interiors Solutions with a wide collection of products for homes, offices, commercial and public areas. Sustainability is at the core of Merino's strategy as they incorporate practices to minimize wastage and conserve water during production. Merino Group has come a long way since the launch of plywood in 1974 and subsequently with the launch of the high-pressure laminates in 1981. Today Merino Group has a beautifully strong presence in over 80 countries with an annual turnover of over 245 million USD with diverse business interests that expand from Interior Architectural products to Information Technology to Food & Agro products. The Group has achieved the current leadership position by following its vision to compete at global level and has adapted the international technology while maintaining Indian ethos.

