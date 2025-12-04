Meritto's Campus Score, the AI Visibility Index, Shows 45% of NIRF Top 100 Institutions Cluster in Mid-Band Scores

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 4: Meritto, known for its Education CRM and Enrollment Cloud products, today announced Campus Score, an AI Visibility Index that evaluates how well a university's digital presence is interpreted, surfaced, and ranked by AI-driven discovery systems. Developed by Meritto AI Labs and powered by Mio AI, Campus Score functions as an audit that analyzes subtle digital signals and distills them into a single, dynamic AI visibility score designed for educational institutions who now face an AI-native generation of students.

As AI increasingly shapes how students search, compare, and make decisions, digital visibility has become an essential driver of enrollment outcomes. Most institutions, however, lack the tools to understand how clearly their information is read and elevated by AI systems. Campus Score fills this gap by evaluating visibility across the full student journey and continuously interpreting these signals, ensuring that each university's AI Visibility Score adjusts as its digital footprint evolves. It's designed to allow leadership, admissions teams, and marketing departments to anchor their decisions around evidence, and to measure improvement with every iteration. It is not a comparison tool; it is a clarity tool. It enables them to understand where they genuinely stand and where they need to strengthen their presence before the next admission cycle.

The AI-powered Campus Scores of Institutions featured in the NIRF Top 100 list showed a clear mid-band concentration: nearly 45 percent of the top 100 NIRF 2025 institutions score between 60 and 70 with only 10 percent crossing the 70+ threshold. While public institutions continue to lead on Brand and Trust indicators, private institutions demonstrate stronger performance on student-experience-led dimensions such as Conversion Funnel, Scholarships and Aid, and International Readiness parameters defined in the Campus Score reports.

Furthermore, the AI Visibility patterns across NIRF 2025 Ranked Engineering, Management, and Medical institutions highlight distinct digital behaviour profiles. Management institutions lead with an average AI Visibility Score of 65.38, demonstrating stronger performance in AI Discoverability, Trust & Outcomes, and International Readiness. Engineering institutions follow with an average of 61.48, driven by high Brand and Trust strength but hampered by weaker conversion clarity and financial aid information. Medical institutions score the lowest at 58.08, reflecting the widest visibility gaps across Conversion Funnel, Scholarships & Aid, and International Readiness, where incomplete or unstructured information limits how effectively AI systems can represent them.

The findings reinforce a larger shift in the higher education ecosystem, where visibility in AI-led discovery now depends more on the clarity, structure, and accessibility of digital information. The variability across dimensions also highlights significant opportunities for institutions to strengthen the student journey in ways that align with how AI systems interpret and surface information today.

Speaking about it, Naveen Goyal, the Founder and CEO, said that Campus Score marks a shift in how institutions think about their digital maturity. "The question for universities is no longer whether AI will influence student decisions. It already does. The real question is whether the institution is prepared for it. Campus Score helps answer that honestly. It gives every university a mirror: fast, free, and repeatable, so they can see their readiness, act on it, and track their progress over time."

"We originally built this for the more than 1,000 institutions we serve through our Education CRM product and the wider Meritto ecosystem, so they could benchmark themselves and plan smarter. But very quickly, it became clear that this is something every institution deserves access to. That's why it is free for all."

The Campus Score AI Visibility tool is available to all universities at no cost at https://campusscore.meritto.com/, allowing them to establish a baseline today and revisit it whenever they evolve their digital experiences. In a competitive higher education ecosystem where attention spans are shrinking and expectations are rising, Campus Score arrives as a timely measurement system built for a new generation of AI-native students.

For More Information, please contact:

Email: pr@meritto.com, press@nopaperforms.com

Website: https://www.meritto.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)