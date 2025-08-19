Messika Marks Its Debut In India With Founder Valerie Messika And Celebrity Ishaan Khatter

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 19: Parisian jewelry Maison Messika celebrated the recent opening of its first Indian boutique at The Chanakya, New Delhi. This exclusive event was graced by the presence of founder and Creative Director Valerie Messika on her debut visit to the country. Reflecting the fashion element of the Maison, Valerie wore a heritage Parisian designer look, an Alaia denim dress, paired with a jacket by Indian designer Vipul Shah, owner of Ganesh Emporium.

To commence the celebrations, a bespoke luncheon was held at Megu, The Leela Palace, Delhi, where Valerie Messika and Pranav Saboo, Managing Director & CEO of Ethos, were joined by key media, KOLs, and designers alongside the Ethos team.

Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter, along with Pranav Saboo, Messika's exclusive retail partner in India, graced the evening that brought together Delhi's prominent guests. Guests explored the Maison's distinctive approach to modern diamond jewellery, discovering how Parisian charm echoes within India's rich cultural landscape.

Valerie Messika's visit offered an insight into the brand's two-decade journey, from the groundbreaking Move Collection that liberated diamonds in motion to sculptural High Jewelry masterpieces. Each creation reflects Messika's philosophy of combining bold creativity with refined craftsmanship.

The Delhi boutique presents the complete Messika universe in a setting that blends French flair with India's appreciation for fine artistry. This new presence underscores the strong partnership between Messika and Ethos Watches, bringing together shared values of design excellence and personalised client experiences.

Quote by Valerie Messika, Founder and Creative Director, Messika

"It has been a joy to celebrate the opening of our very first boutique in India here in New Delhi, together with our valued partner Ethos. This evening has been the perfect occasion to connect with the city's vibrant press, tastemakers, and friends of the Maison. India's deep appreciation for craftsmanship and beauty resonates so strongly with Messika's spirit, and I am delighted to begin this exciting chapter surrounded by such inspiring people."

"It is truly a delight to welcome Messika to India. At Ethos, we take great pride in introducing this iconic Parisian Maison to our discerning clientele as we continue to expand into the realm of luxury lifestyle. Messika's bold creativity and contemporary approach to diamonds harmonise beautifully with the evolving tastes of the modern Indian consumer. Having Valerie Messika here to personally mark this spectacular debut elevates the moment even further. This milestone not only celebrates the union of two brands committed to excellence but also heralds the beginning of a remarkable journey to shape Messika's presence in India with passion, innovation, and uncompromising craftsmanship," said Pranav Saboo, Managing Director & CEO Ethos

Valerie Messika's historic first visit to India, combined with the boutique's exceptional reception, establishes the Maison's strong presence in a market where traditional excellence meets contemporary luxury.

About Messika

Founded in Paris by Valerie Messika, the Maison was created with the vision of transforming diamonds into expressions of freedom, movement, and individuality. Messika's designs are beloved by global icons and modern women who embrace effortless sophistication.

Messika : https://www.messika.com/en https://www.instagram.com/messika/?hl=en

About Ethos

Ethos Limited is one of India's leading retailers of luxury and premium watches, established in 2003. The company went public on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on May 30, 2022. Currently, Ethos boasts an impressive portfolio of over 70+ premium and luxury watch brands. The company operates 81 boutiques across 24 cities in India. Recently, Ethos expanded its offerings by venturing into jewellery with Messika and became the exclusive Indian retailer for the renowned German luxury luggage brand RIMOWA.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)