Metropolis Healthcare launches MiLES initiative to bridge the gap between academic learning and hands-on skills in the healthcare sector

SMPL New Delhi [India], September 30: Metropolis Healthcare Limited, one of India's leading diagnostic chains renowned for its commitment to quality and scientific excellence, today announced the launch of its new initiative, the 'Metropolis Institute of Laboratory Education and Skilling (MiLES).' This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic education and practical skills in healthcare. Through MiLES, Metropolis Healthcare has established a strategic partnership with DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University in Navi Mumbai to offer Fellowships courses. This collaboration with a prestigious academic institution marks a significant step towards equipping healthcare professionals with cuttiedge knowledge and expertise. In partnership with DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University, Navi Mumbai, Metropolis is introducing a one-year Fellowship Course in Advanced Clinical Chemistry, Advanced Hematopathology, Advanced Surgical Pathology, Quality Assurance in Laboratory Medicine, and Molecular Pathology & Cytogenomics. Designed for Post-MD and DNB students, these courses integrate theoretical knowledge with practical training, focusing on the latest advancements in diagnostic technologies. Participants will develop advanced skills through laboratory immersion, real-world case studies & ancillary technologies, all under the guidance of Metropolis Healthcare's experienced subject matter experts. The legacy of DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University as world leaders in the field of education will add immense value to the participants of these courses. The program also includes research and publication opportunities, enabling participants to contribute to the progress of medical diagnostics.

"At Metropolis, we recognize the critical need for a highly skilled healthcare workforce to address the evolving challenges of the medical field," said Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited. "The MiLES initiative is a key effort aligned with the government's focus on advancing workforce development and skilling. Our partnership with DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University represents a significant step in bridging the healthcare skills gap through strong industry-academia collaboration. These courses are designed to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and practical experience required to deliver exceptional patient care and meet the dynamic demands of the healthcare system effectively."

Dr Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said: "The collaboration with DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University, through the MiLES initiative marks a new era in medical education and diagnostics. The fellowship courses are set to become benchmarks of excellence, preparing healthcare professionals to train and excel in an ever-evolving medical landscape. This partnership aims to produce a new generation of healthcare professionals who are not only well-versed in the latest diagnostic technologies but also adept at applying this knowledge in clinical settings."

Dr Rajiv Rao, Dean, DY Patil University School of Medicine said: "We are proud to offer academic programs that seamlessly integrate newer medical learnings and industry expertise, fostering a dynamic learning environment. Our collaboration with Metropolis Healthcare through the MiLES initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to develop the next generation of healthcare professionals. Together, we aim to set new standards in healthcare education, equipping graduates to confidently meet the future demands of diagnostics and patient care."

For more information on these courses, please visit: DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University website at dypatil.edu/programs/medical-fellowship-programs.

Metropolis Healthcare Limited:

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India, with a widespread presence in 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 650 towns. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 plus tests and profiles, including advanced tests for the diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities. The company is empowered with a robust network of 204 labs, 4,216 service network, and over 10,000 touchpoints. Metropolis' commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, placing it among the top 1% of laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient-centric approach, and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or click on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn

D.Y. Patil (Deemed-to-be) University:

The DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University in Navi Mumbai is one of the most recognized deemed universities in this country with best possible NAAC grade of "A++". Established in 1983, DY Patil Group in Navi Mumbai is renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and a strong focus on academic excellence. Over its 40-year legacy, the university has cultivated a holistic learning environment for students and a research-driven culture for faculty, contributing to its reputation as a leading institution. With more than 55,000 global alumni in leadership roles across diverse industries, the university's impact is far-reaching. DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University offers over 90 programs across disciplines such as Medicine, Dentistry, Allied Health Sciences, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Nursing, Engineering, Business Management, Law, Sports, Biotechnology, and Hospitality & Tourism Studies. These programs integrate the latest technological advancements and academic resources from top global institutions, creating a dynamic curriculum that fosters comprehensive student development. The university is also recognized for its specialized fellowship programs that further enhance academic and professional growth. Today, DY Patil (Deemed-to-be) University is regarded as a leader in education, healthcare, and sports, continually setting new benchmarks for excellence.

