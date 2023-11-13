Metropolis Healthcare launches the Next Best Action (NBA) initiative to combat Chronic diseases and its associated complications

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 13: Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's leading diagnostic service provider, has launched the Next Best Action (NBA) initiative, a comprehensive patient education program designed to address the alarming rise in chronic diseases. This ground-breaking initiative is fuelled by an in-depth data study involving 1,50,261 adults who underwent general body check-ups under the TruHealth package by Metropolis, from 2019 to 2022. The NBA initiative aims to empower patients to take charge of their health and prevent the severe complications associated with chronic conditions. Leveraging the results of basic blood parameters, NBA recommends follow-up tests based on the latest research and guidelines tailored to each patient, providing a comprehensive assessment of various body systems.

For instance, patients with elevated blood glucose levels receive advice for diabetes monitoring tests, cardiac risk assessment, and Diabetes complication assessment based on the laboratory results and trends. This approach utilizes data science, enabling a better understanding of their diabetes-related complications, and guiding their treatment journey. Regular diabetes check-ups are also emphasized to monitor blood glucose levels effectively. With the help of data analytics, it is possible to identify and monitor prediabetics according to ADA (American Diabetic association) guidelines.

Alarming Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Demands Proactive Measures

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, are on the rise, posing a significant threat to public health. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, 1 in 9 people, or 640 million individuals, will be affected by diabetes. Notably, nearly half of these cases remain undiagnosed, leading to severe complications and life-threatening consequences.

Key Findings from Metropolis' TruHealth Data Study:

* The study included a broad age range, with 39.29% of adults aged over 60 years and a significant 52.87% of adults between 31-60 years.

* Slightly more males (52.87%) comprised the study compared to females (47.13%).

* Alarmingly, around 38.89% of the population were diabetic, and an even higher number (40.31%) were pre-diabetic, putting them at an increased risk of diabetes and its associated complications. These results were based on blood glucose and HBA1c levels.

* Of the diabetics, 53.87% were over 60 years old, emphasizing the importance of early testing and lifestyle modifications. Meanwhile, the majority of pre-diabetics (43.62%) were aged 31-45 years, underscoring the need for diabetes education at a younger age.

Kidney complications are a significant concern for diabetes patients. The study found that 4.82% of pre-diabetics and close to 10% of diabetics had high serum creatinine levels, a key indicator of kidney problems. Other important kidney-related parameters, such as Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR) and microalbuminuria, were also affected in diabetics, emphasizing the need for Renal Function Tests to monitor kidney health.

Heart health is another crucial aspect affected by high blood sugar levels. Around 92,319 patients underwent lipid profile tests, revealing that a significant number of diabetics and pre-diabetics were at risk of heart diseases due to abnormal lipid and cholesterol levels. Elevated LDL (bad cholesterol), low HDL (good cholesterol), and high triglycerides, when combined with diabetes, pose potential risks for coronary arterial diseases, strokes, and peripheral vascular diseases.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "We at Metropolis are committed to raising awareness about the alarming trends in chronic health conditions and the importance of timely diagnosis, lifestyle modifications, and patient education. Our Next Best Action Initiative is a proactive step towards early detection and management of complications arising from chronic illnesses, enabling patients to achieve better health outcomes and improve their quality of life."

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer at Metropolis Healthcare Limited said, "Many patients are unaware of their diabetes status, which silently affects vital organs such as the heart, kidneys, liver, & pancreas. As per IDF, 7 in 10 diabetics are diagnosed as a result of complications & our Metropolis study also shows similar trends. Through its Next Best Action (NBA) initiative, Metropolis leverages its scientific expertise to provide data science backed diagnostic algorithm & actionable medical remarks to mitigate the risks associated with diabetes and its complications.".

