Mewar University's Bold Move: Bridging India's Religious Divide

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 6: Mewar University has taken a unique initiative, organizing a national seminar "Efforts to Eradicate Religious Doubts"at the India Islamic Culture Centre in Delhi. The event brought together religious leaders and politicians from various parties, including Congress's Salman Khurshid, RSS's senior propagandist Indresh Kumar, and Islamic scholar Dr. Maulana Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi.

Mewar University's Chancellor, Dr. Ashok Kumar Gadia, said, "Such programs are needed for the country's unity. Hatred leads to unrest, but every religion teaches unity and peace, which India has always seen. We need to promote brotherhood and leave hatred behind."

Muslim scholar Dr. Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi said, "I thank Dr. Ashok of Mewar University for creating a platform where people of all religions and thoughts stand together. Everyone may dress, live, and eat differently, but India resides in everyone's heart... This is the identity of a patriot, where all religions stand together and spread India's name worldwide, preventing hatred from spreading in India... We need to keep every society united, and this is a great effort... It's about friendship and love, not hatred."

Other notable attendees included Indresh Kumar, Salman Khurshid, Dr. Najeeb Jung, Justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari, S.Y. Quraishi, Professor Geeta Singh, Maulana Umer Ilyasi, Prof. Pawan Sinha, Dr. M.D. Thomas, Yogbhushan Maharaj, Dr. Dilwar Singh, Zen Master, Mohammad Faiz Khan, Prof. Mazhar Asif, Dr. Sheshadri Chari, Arvind Mandloi, Sushil Pandit, Justice I.M. Quddusi, Sachin Budhauliya, Dr. Mahesh Chand Sharma, Firoz Rabbani, Dr. Rehan Akhtar, and Aligarh Muslim University's Professor.

Mewar University has signed an MoU with Iran Culture House, New Delhi, to promote academic and research collaboration. The agreement includes student and faculty exchange, joint research projects, and academic programs. Mewar University has also signed MoUs with IIT Madras, National Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery Jaipur, and Cavendish University Zambia and Uganda.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)