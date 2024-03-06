MICA and Emeritus Launch Certificate Program in Strategic Brand Management and Communications to Build the Next Generation of Marketing Managers

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: While technology is integrating businesses, the marketing and digital sectors are gaining a higher momentum and responsibility to build the right products and use the most effective marketing campaigns and strategies to reach the target audience. Recognising the need for highly upskilled brand and marketing managers, MICA, one of the top management institutes in India, has partnered with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, to launch the Certificate Program in Strategic Brand Management and Communications.

This 28-week program caters to a diverse audience of professionals across various career levels, providing a comprehensive approach to brand infusion, precise business strategies, and enhanced customer engagement. It is designed for early to mid-career individuals in branding, marketing, and related fields, as well as senior leaders in marketing and brand management. The program is also designed for founders and entrepreneurs looking to strategically manage organizations, emphasizing the role of public relations in effective communication.

In an era where digital transformation is integrating all sectors of businesses, businesses need to cultivate skills to strategically build and position their brands, fostering loyalty and differentiation. This program equips professionals with insights into market dynamics, consumer behaviour, and effective communication strategies, crucial for navigating today's competitive business landscape. This program includes pre-recorded sessions for self-paced learning by renowned MICA faculty. It also includes an optional campus immersion for networking with CXO peers, along with a capstone project, live online sessions with program leaders, case studies and live masterclasses.

The program includes a comprehensive 26-module learning covering key aspects such as stakeholder management, crisis communication, brand building and communication, Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC), digital branding, luxury branding, brand identity and positioning, brand loyalty, Brand repositioning, revitalisation, and rebranding and co-branding among other things.

The key learning outcomes of this program include:

- Developing integrated communication strategies, crucial brand management metrics and positioning your brand effectively in the market

- Acquiring the skills to build a winning brand strategy and activating the brand in a competitive marketplace

- Comprehending contemporary and future trends in branding and public relations essential for brand evolution and growth

- Learning key aspects of stakeholder management and brand portfolio management

- Learning the different facets of public relations & phases of crisis management

- Gaining exposure to key brand communication channels and a comprehensive set of brand elements necessary for brand success.

The past participants who benefitted from the program in taking their marketing and branding skills to the next level hailed from various industries such as IT and services (15%), FMCG (8%), pharmaceuticals/biotechnology and healthcare (8%), consulting (7%), Internet and E-commerce (7%) and other industries (5%). The past participants came from varying work experience and included professionals with 0-5 years of experience (37%), 6-10 years of experience (28%), 11-15 years of experience (20%), 16-20 years of experience (7%), and 20+ years of experience (8%).

Commenting on the launch of the program, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "In the dynamic realm of today's business environment, brand management and effective communications play a pivotal role in steering organizational triumph. Acknowledging the evolving landscape where brand strategies wield immense influence, we believe that this program will equip seasoned professionals with the skills and insights necessary to navigate the intricacies of strategic brand management and communications. Through this program, the participants will not only acquire profound knowledge but also practical tools to unravel the nuances of strategic brand thinking and adeptly tackle multifaceted challenges. We are excited to be partnering with esteemed institutes like MICA to bring high-impact programs and we are confident that this program will empower professionals to excel in elevated strategic leadership roles, allowing them to create a lasting and significant impact on the brands and organizations they represent."

Emphasising the significance of the branding function in organizations, Anita Basalingappa, Professor of Marketing at MICA, said, "Brand Management has become a cross-functional responsibility. In today's era of instant information, effective brand management is crucial. We are pleased to collaborate with Emeritus for this program to reach out the larger community of learners who recognize the importance of staying abreast with contemporary strategies in an ever-connected world."

The eligibility for this program includes any graduate (10+2+3) /diploma holders from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government) in any discipline. This program will commence on March 27, 2024, with a fee of INR 99,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful completion of the program with a 70% score in evaluation, participants will be awarded a Certificate from MICA.

