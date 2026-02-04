Mierae Solar Inaugurates New Experience Centre in Lucknow to Strengthen Rooftop Solar Adoption in Uttar Pradesh

SMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4: Mierae Solar, a fast-growing rooftop solar company, has expanded its physical presence in North India with the launch of its Mierae Solar Experience Centre in Lucknow, marking a key step in its strategy to deepen rooftop solar adoption across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The Experience Centre was inaugurated on January 22, 2026, by the Hon'ble MLC, Shri Pawan Singh Chauhan, underscoring the company's growing focus on Uttar Pradesh as a priority market in its national expansion journey.

Founded in November 2024, Mierae Solar has established a strong on-ground footprint within a short period. The company is currently operational in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as a strategic geography for future growth.

To date, Mierae Solar has served over 500 customers and installed a cumulative rooftop solar capacity of more than 1 MW, largely catering to residential and small commercial segments. The company offers end-to-end rooftop solar solutions encompassing system design, statutory approvals, installation, commissioning, and post-installation support, enabling customers to adopt solar energy with clarity and confidence.

The Lucknow Experience Centre is part of Mierae Solar's phased expansion model. The company previously launched Experience Centres in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Brahmapur in Odisha, with each centre acting as a localized service and awareness hub. These centres are designed to improve customer engagement, accelerate service delivery, and enhance understanding of government-supported rooftop solar programs.

Commenting on the launch, Bikash Paswan, CEO, Mierae Solar, said, "Our vision is to make rooftop solar accessible beyond metro cities. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are central to India's clean energy transition. With the launch of our Lucknow Experience Centre, we aim to build local trust, offer professional guidance, and ensure long-term service reliability for customers."

He added that the company's expansion approach focuses on creating physical touchpoints where customers can better understand rooftop solar systems, available financing options, and applicable subsidies.

Emphasizing operational excellence, Sankar Rao, COO, Mierae Solar, said, "Execution quality and customer experience remain core to our operations. Experience Centres enable us to standardize processes, train local teams, and ensure timely installations along with dependable after-sales support. The Lucknow centre will serve as a hub to efficiently cater to multiple adjoining districts."

The newly launched centre is expected to support the expansion of rooftop solar adoption across central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, serving residential consumers, housing societies, and small commercial establishments.

With a steadily growing footprint and a clear focus on non-metro markets, Mierae Solar continues to strengthen its role in India's decentralized clean energy journey. For more information, visit mierae.com.

