Miltenyi Biotec Receives 'Special Recognition Award' for Pioneering Work in Cell & Gene Therapy at BioSpectrum India Excellence Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], December 9: Miltenyi Biotec has been honoured with the Special Recognition Award for Pioneering Work in Cell & Gene Therapy at the BioSpectrum India Excellence Awards 2025, held on 5th December at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi. The award acknowledges the company's pioneering leadership in advancing cell and gene therapies (CGT), accelerating translational research, empowering the scientific community, and driving the next wave of personalised and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Priya Kapoor G. Hingorani, Managing Director, Miltenyi Biotec India and Southeast Asia, accepted the award on behalf of the organisation.

Miltenyi Biotec India has established itself as a leader in the CGT space, transforming healthcare delivery through cutting-edge, integrated technologies that elevate the quality, precision and confidence of advanced therapy development and manufacturing. The company's broader mission is to strengthen the entire CGT value chain, spanning scientific discovery, clinical translation and scalable, GMP-aligned production, ensuring India is equipped to deliver high-quality therapies that meet global standards.

As the nation accelerates its emergence as a global Life Sciences hub, Miltenyi Biotec India is contributing meaningfully to this evolution by supporting India's growing scientific and biotechnological landscape. Its technology-led solutions are enabling progress across diagnostics, vaccines, cellular analytics and digital health, while also shaping future-oriented conversations on AI-driven drug discovery, next-generation clinical trials and the expanding role of MedTech.

In line with this vision, Miltenyi Biotec India recently partnered with BRIC-Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (BRIC-THSTI) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to introduce India's first practical 'Foundations of Cell and Gene Therapy' program. The initiative offers researchers and clinicians hands-on exposure to GMP-aligned workflows and end-to-end CGT manufacturing processes. This milestone strengthens India's CGT workforce, reduces dependence on external expertise and accelerates the journey of homegrown innovations from the laboratory to the clinic.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Priya Kapoor G. Hingorani said, "It is an honour to receive this award, and we are proud to be recognised for our contribution to India's growing CGT ecosystem. This reinforces our commitment to empowering researchers, nurturing talent and strengthening the nation's capability to innovate and manufacture advanced therapies tailored for India. We remain focused on expanding training programs, enabling access to cutting-edge technologies and fostering partnerships that will help India emerge as a top-notch specialist in cell and gene therapy for treating patients"

Miltenyi Biotec is a global provider of products and services that empower biomedical discovery and advance cellular therapy. Their innovative tools support research at every level, from basic research to translational research to clinical application. This integrated portfolio enables scientists and clinicians to obtain, analyze, and utilize the cell. Miltenyi Biotec's technologies offer solutions for cellular research, cell therapy, and cell manufacturing. Their more than 30 years of expertise spans research areas including immunology, stem cell biology, neuroscience, cancer, hematology, and graft engineering. In their commitment to the scientific community, they also offer comprehensive scientific support, consultation, and expert training. Today, Miltenyi Biotec has more than 4,700 employees in 24 countries - all dedicated to helping researchers and clinicians around the world make a greater impact on science and health. More information on www.miltenyibiotec.com

