MIT Art, Design and Technology University Clinches Overall Championship at Sixth State Level Vishwanath Sports Meet 2024

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: A five-day extravaganza of athleticism and camaraderie unfolded in Pune as the 6th edition of the state-level intercollegiate Vishwanath Sports Meet 2024 took centre stage at MIT Art, Design and Technology University from January 29 to February 02, 2024. This monumental sporting event brought together a staggering 153+ universities and institutes from Maharashtra, featuring over 5,000 sports athletes competing in a diverse array of 15+ sports events. The Vishwanath Sports Meet 2024 transcended mere competition; it was a jubilant celebration of sportsmanship, talent, and teamwork. Athletes showcased exceptional skills and unwavering dedication throughout the event, creating a canvas of competitive spirit that resonated across the sprawling campus. The battle for supremacy among the universities and institutes reached its pinnacle, with MIT Art, Design and Technology University emerging as the Overall Championship Trophy Winner, claiming an impressive haul of 20 Gold and 17 Silver medals.

The championship kicked off with a grand inauguration ceremony on January 29, 2024. The esteemed Chief Guest, Shri Pandurang Chate, IRS, Regional Director Sports Authority of India, along with Padma Shri Shital Mahajan, Ace Skydiver, Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder - MIT Group of Institutions & President - MIT Art, Design and Technology University, and Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Vice Chancellor, officially declared the event open. Their collective presence infused the occasion with prestige, inspiring athletes and organizers alike.

Shri Pandurang Chate, in his insightful address, not only motivated the sports athletes but also shed light on the evolving sports ecosystem in India. He encouraged students to prepare for the Olympic Games 2036, commending MIT Art, Design & Technology University for its holistic approach in shaping the future of young India, incorporating sports as an integral part of overall development. Padma Shri Shital Mahajan advocated for the initiation of Aero Sports in the next edition of Vishwanath Sports Meet, envisioning MIT-ADT University as an aero sports powerhouse. Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad, in his presidential address, congratulated the organizing team for elevating the sports development culture to the next level. He also lauded the achievements of Sports Academy students, namely Sneha Solanki, Yogesh Borole, Bhagyashri Ghule, Anushka Garje, Faizan Sheikh, Kiaash Sharma, and coach Sandip Bhapkar, who were felicitated by the distinguished guests. The visionary behind this sports initiative, Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, shared the genesis of the championship, emphasizing the importance of providing platforms to harness the potential of young athletes. Dr. Karad underscored that it is high time to recognize the role of sports in nation-building.

For the grand Valedictory and Prize Distribution Ceremony on February 02, 2024, the Chief Guest was Ms. Poorna Malavath - Youngest Indian Female Everester, accompanied by the special guest of honour, Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Awardee, Capt. Rajendra Shelke. Prof. Dr. Sunita Karad, Executive Director MIT College of Management, presided over the ceremony.

Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar, Chairman - Organizing Committee, delivered a warm welcome address, highlighting the profound significance of participation and involvement in self-discovery. Emphasizing the journey of discovering one's strengths, pushing limits, and proving personal capabilities, Dr. Bhoyar celebrated the value of every experience, whether a win or a loss, as contributing to personal growth and strength. He lauded the intrinsic worth of participation itself, building confidence, uncovering potential, and enhancing capabilities.

Ms. Poorna Malavath, in her inspiring address, shared her remarkable journey from a family of agricultural labourers to becoming a mountaineer. She recounted the difficulties faced while navigating Mount Everest and emphasized the importance of determination. Her powerful message resonated with the young athletes, instilling the belief that 'girls can achieve anything.' Capt. Rajendra Shelke stressed the significance of commitment and courage, stating that achieving championship status at any level requires these qualities. He emphasized the vital role of the young generation's commitment and courage in shaping the future of sports.

Prof. Dr. Sunita Karad commended the efforts of the organizing committee for the seamless and successful execution of this massive event, with more than 5000+ sports athletes participating from various cities and places across Maharashtra. She applauded the Sports Department for their meticulous planning. In closing remarks, Prof. Dr. Atul Patil, Director MIT School of Holistic Development, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the organizing team members and the Directorate of Sports at MIT Art, Design and Technology for hosting the championship on such a magnificent scale. Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Prof. Padmakar Phad, Director Sports, extended appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of the event, emphasizing the importance of their efforts. The organizers also expressed sincere thanks to the event partners from Bank of India, TruScholar, and MIT School of Holistic Development.

The Vishwanath Sports Meet 2024 not only showcased the power of sports in bringing student athletes together but also highlighted its role in fostering healthy competition and promoting excellence in both academics and athletics. It was an unforgettable experience, leaving a lasting impact on participants and the audience, proving that victory in the realm of sports is not just about medals but about the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and the pursuit of excellence.

About MIT-ADT University

MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT), a pioneering university renowned for its commitment to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship, continues to shine on the academic horizon with a series of impressive accolades and recognitions. Established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015), MIT-ADT University has been on a remarkable journey since commencing operations on 27th June 2016. As a self-financed institution empowered to award degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, MIT-ADT has consistently exemplified the convergence of Art, Design, and Technology at its academic core. Noteworthy for its dedication to pioneering the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, MIT-ADT has been consistently recognized for its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university's recent achievements highlight its dedication to excellence and innovation:

* NIRF Ranking 2022: Achieved a remarkable position, ranking within the Top 100 for Innovation in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2022.

* ARIIA 2021 "Excellent" Band: Acknowledged by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, as an institution of excellence in innovation, earning the coveted "Excellent" band in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021.

* 5-Star Institution's Innovation Council Rating: MIT-ADT University has received a prestigious 5-Star rating for its Institution's Innovation Council from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, consecutively for two consecutive years.

* Employability Support Award: Recognized with the Excellent Employability Support Award by the University of Cambridge, UK, for its commitment to nurturing linguistic competence and preparing students for a global workforce.

* Best Emerging University in Technology: Honored as the Best Emerging University in Technology, demonstrating leadership and excellence in the field of technology and education.

* Best University Campus Award for Carbon Neutrality: Conferred with the Best University Campus Award for its unwavering commitment towards carbon neutrality and sustainability efforts on campus.

MIT-ADT University's continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation, as exemplified by its remarkable accolades and awards, reflects a steadfast commitment to fostering holistic development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. MIT-ADT University is poised to empower a new generation of skilled professionals and first-generation entrepreneurs who will play a pivotal role in contributing to India's growth and progress.

https://mituniversity.ac.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333962/VSM_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479539/4375494/MIT_ADTU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)