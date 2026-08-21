Moldova Emerges as an Affordable European Study Destination for Indian Students

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: The Republic of Moldova is emerging as an option for Indian students seeking European higher-education opportunities, with the country offering a range of programmes, including medicine, engineering, information technology, business and tourism.

Moldova is a European country and an EU candidate country. It received EU candidate status in June 2022 and formally opened accession negotiations with the European Union in 2024. The Moldovan government has stated its objective of being ready for EU accession by 2030.

The country follows the Bologna Process for higher education and uses the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS), providing a framework aligned with the broader European higher-education system.

Affordable Study Options

The official Study in Moldova platform provides information on tuition fees and living costs for international students. Tuition varies according to the university and programme, with some programmes available from around EUR1,200 per year, while fees for other courses, particularly specialised programmes, can be higher.

Official estimates indicate that students may require approximately EUR400-450 per month for living expenses, depending on accommodation, lifestyle and other individual costs.

For Indian students, Moldova offers programmes in several fields, including:

- Medicine, including six-year medical programmes

- Veterinary Medicine

- Software Engineering, Information Technology and Data Science

- Engineering and other technical disciplines

- Business Administration, Finance and Management

- Hotel Management, Tourism and Leisure Services

Several universities offer programmes taught in English, although availability, eligibility criteria, duration and fees vary by institution and course.

Education Cooperation Between India and Moldova

Education was among the areas discussed during Indian President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Moldova in July 2026. The visit was the first by an Indian President to Moldova, and discussions between the two countries covered areas including education, healthcare, information technology and economic cooperation.

The visit highlighted opportunities for strengthening bilateral engagement, including cooperation in education and higher learning.

Accommodation and Student Support

University accommodation is available for international students at several institutions. Depending on the university, students may have access to dormitory facilities located on or near university campuses.

The official Study in Moldova information portal also provides guidance on admission procedures, visa and residence requirements, accommodation and other practical aspects of studying in the country.

Students are advised to check programme-specific eligibility criteria, tuition fees, accommodation availability and admission deadlines directly with the respective university before making an application.

How Students Can Apply

The application process generally involves selecting a programme, checking eligibility, preparing the required documents and completing the admission process through the relevant university.

Because requirements can differ between institutions and programmes, prospective students should verify the latest information directly with the university or through the official Study in Moldova platform.

Students can explore programmes, eligibility requirements, admission procedures and visa information through the official Study in Moldova portal:

https://studyinmd.mec.gov.md/

Prospective applicants should independently verify all academic, financial, visa and accommodation requirements before making a decision or submitting an application.

Discover programmes, eligibility requirements, admission procedures, visa guidance and current deadlines here:

Or speak directly with a university representative through the official WhatsApp channel: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DLzRO9xFMYYJOTfvaV7vWo

Check your eligibility and apply now.

Disclaimer:

Students are advised to verify current tuition fees, eligibility criteria, admission requirements, visa regulations and accommodation availability directly with the respective university or official Study in Moldova portal before applying.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)