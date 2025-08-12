Money Expo 2025 Set to Return to Mumbai - Scaling India's Financial Future

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], August 12: In less than two weeks' time, Money Expo India 2025, the country's flagship exhibition and conference for trading, investing, fintech, and digital financial services, will return to Mumbai.

The fourth edition will take place on August 23-24, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, bringing together 10,000+ attendees, 100+ brands, 80+ high-profile speakers, and participants from more than 10+ countries including investors, retail traders, HNIs, fintech founders, and institutional leaders for two focused days of insights, innovation, and opportunity.

Money Expo India 2025 will feature a major exhibition floor with live demos, product showcases, and networking activations from top fintech and trading brands including CMS Prime, FxPro, GTC Prime, JustMarkets, MondFx, My MAA Markets, Trive, and XS.com among many others, presenting the latest solutions and platforms designed to empower India's financial and trading community.

In addition to the exhibition, the event will also shine a spotlight on the emerging trends and innovations shaping India's financial ecosystem. Interactive workshops, keynote sessions, and expert-led panels will explore key themes including AI-powered finance, stock market movements, mutual funds, regulatory updates, compliance tools, and digital payments.

"India's fintech and online trading sectors are evolving rapidly, supported by digital infrastructure, rising literacy, and a progressive regulatory framework. Since its inception in 2022, Money Expo India has grown from strength to strength -- delivering real value for attendees, exhibitors, and partners. The 2025 edition will be our most impactful yet," said Niyaz Mohamed, Commercial Director, Money Expo India.

According to a recent EY report titled "The Role of FinTech in Building Viksit Bharat," India's fintech sector is projected to generate USD 180-200 billion in revenue by 2030. In alignment with this vision, Money Expo India 2025 plays a pivotal role in advancing India's fintech ambitions by connecting market leaders, innovators, and investors through next-gen strategies and real-time market engagement.

This year's event will also witness broader participation from experts in AI-driven banking, digital payments, compliance solutions, and institutional finance. The event will welcome professionals from sectors including banking and finance, asset management, insurance, NBFCs, consulting, auditing, advisory, and technology among others.

Ticket Categories & Limited-Time Pricing

Industry professionals can still register to attend Money Expo India 2025, with limited-time discounted passes now available across all categories:

* Visitor Pass - Rs. 199 (previously Rs. 299, full price Rs. 999)

Includes: 2-day exhibition access and basic event app access

* Business Pass - Rs. 999 (previously Rs. 1199, full price Rs. 2999)

Includes: Full access to the exhibition and 2-day conference, access to the event app

* VIP Pass - Rs. 6999 (no additional discount, full price Rs. 9999)

Includes: All-inclusive access to exhibition and conference, access to the event app, lunch, VIP registration desk, VIP lounge access, and front-row seating at the conference

Register at: www.bit.ly/4frktJi.

Money Expo India is the country's premier platform for trading, investing, and fintech. Held annually in Mumbai, the event brings together brokers, investors, platforms, and financial leaders for two days of business, networking, and collaboration.

www.moneyexpoindia.com/mumbai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)