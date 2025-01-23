Monika Foundation Powers ParaSports 2025 Season 2: Celebrating Para-Athletes' Spirit

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: In a heartwarming display of determination and talent, ParaSports 2025 successfully concluded at the Sports Authority of India, Kandivali East, Mumbai on 21st of January 2025. The event, organized by the Rotary Club of Borivali and Straight Drive Foundation in collaboration with the Suburban District Social Welfare Department and FIT INDIA, was a celebration of the indomitable spirit of para-athletes. Title-sponsored by Monika Foundation, an initiative by Monika Alcobev Limited, this event empowered over 1,000 differently-abled students to showcase their skills and inspire countless others.

The day began with registration and breakfast, followed by a series of activities, including the flag-hoisting ceremony, a spirited march past, and an inspiring guest address. The games commenced at 9:15 AM and culminated in a lively prize distribution and lunch at 1:00 PM.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Guest Rtn. Chetan Desai, District Governor 3141, Guest of Honour Varsha Usgaonkar, a celebrated Indian actress and model, and Special Guest Dr. Manju Lodha, Chairperson of the Lodha Foundation.

Bhimji Patel, Chairman and Founder of the Monika Foundation, delivered an inspiring speech, reflecting on the foundation's mission, "It's an honour to be here at ParaSports Games Season 2, celebrating the extraordinary talent and inspiring spirit of our para-athletes. At the Monika Foundation, we are committed to supporting platforms that empower and inspire. This foundation is a tribute to my daughter Monika, who was a special child and a fighter, her strength, resilience, and optimism were a constant source of inspiration for all who knew her. Her grit for pushing pass challenges is the driving force for the company. Today, we celebrate not just competition but the strength and grit of individuals who turn challenges into opportunities. We look forward to more stories of triumph and inspiration."

Monika Foundation by Monika Alcobev Limited, through its CSR initiative, served as the title sponsor, reaffirming its dedication to creating impactful and inclusive platforms for individuals of all abilities.

The resounding success of ParaSports 2025 is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. This event leaves behind a legacy of inspiration, resilience, and the promise of a brighter, more inclusive future.

About Monika Foundation:

Monika Foundation, an initiative by Monika Alcobev Limited, is committed to fostering inclusivity and raising social awareness. It actively supports impactful social causes, empowering individuals and communities. The foundation strives to create a more equitable and compassionate society.

