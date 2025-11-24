Monolithisch India Named Among 'Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential' at Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 24: Monolithisch India, a listed entity on the NSE Emerge platform and a leading manufacturer of high-quality quartz and quartzite solutions, has been recognised as one of the 'Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential' at Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200, an exclusive global forum celebrating high-growth, high-impact enterprises.

The recognition highlights Monolithisch India's contribution to powering critical industrial sectors through advanced mineral solutions. The company currently serves India's rapidly expanding secondary steel manufacturing ecosystem and is set to diversify into additional mineral and material products next year, reinforcing its position within the country's manufacturing value chain.

Speaking on the recognition, Harsh Tekriwal, Managing Director, Monolithisch India, said, "Our mission has always been clear -- to manufacture the finest quartz and quartzite products that fuel industries fundamental to global progress, from steel and semiconductors to paints and medical technologies. India holds vast, yet underutilised mineral potential comparable to global benchmarks like Spruce Pine. Our vision is to harness these resources, apply world-class technology, and position India as a global leader in premium quartz solutions."

He added, "Being selected for Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200 gives us access to global insights, expert networks, and transformative opportunities. What truly excites us is the eXtrefy and Select 200 community -- a powerful circle of founders and innovators committed to reshaping the industries of tomorrow. Together, we look forward to amplifying India's voice on the world manufacturing stage."

DGEMS 2025, a first-of-its-kind platform focused on cross-border expansion of high-growth companies, brings together founders, investors, and industry decision-makers to accelerate global market entry, partnerships, and innovation.

With this recognition, Monolithisch India reaffirms its commitment to advancing India's role in global manufacturing through responsible resource development, technological excellence, and sustained industry collaboration.

