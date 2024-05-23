More than 1.6 Lakh Donors Unite via Impact Guru to Help Son of Rajasthan Police Officer Undergo Life-Saving Gene Therapy

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 23: Baby Hridyansh, suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 2, successfully underwent Zolgensma gene therapy on Tuesday, 14th May at JK Lone Hospital, Jaipur. This therapy, known for its potential to dramatically improve the quality of life for SMA patients, has given Hridyansh a renewed chance at a healthy future.

Determined to give their child a fighting chance, Kshama and Naresh - a sub-inspector in the Mania area of Dholpur district, Rajasthan, launched a fundraising campaign on Impact Guru in February 2024. The campaign quickly gained traction, touching the hearts of people across the nation and beyond.

In a remarkable demonstration of generosity and solidarity, over 1,60,000 donors - one of the highest ever recorded on the medical crowdfunding platform - raised over Rs 7.9 crore. Their collective efforts ensured that the required funds were raised in time for the critical treatment. Moreover, majority of the funds were contributed by the police department of Rajasthan.

Piyush Jain and Khushboo Jain, the Co-founders of Impact Guru and CarePal Group, expressed their joy at the platform's ability to facilitate such a life-changing outcome. "Hridyansh's story is a testament to the incredible impact of collective giving. At Impact Guru, we strive to empower families facing medical crises by providing them with the tools to raise funds and garner support from a vast community of donors. This success story reinforces our commitment to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all."

Impact Guru has been at the forefront of medical crowdfunding, helping countless individuals and families navigate the financial challenges of medical treatments. The platform's user-friendly interface and extensive reach make it an invaluable resource for those in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)