Motive Grows India Team with 300+ Hires to Advance AI for Safety and Transform Physical Operations Globally

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 13: Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced a significant expansion of its India R & D team, with plans to hire over 300 new engineers, product managers, and designers, including senior leadership roles, over the next two years. This expansion underscores Motive's deep investment in India as a long-term destination for AI and technology talent and reinforces the critical role India plays in the company's global growth strategy.

Since establishing its presence in India in 2020, Motive has grown its team to nearly 250 employees, who lead the development of cutting-edge AI models and enterprise software solutions that power industries including transportation, construction, energy, and field services worldwide. In alignment with IndiaAI's mission, Motive is dedicated to building foundational AI models trained on diverse datasets. Motive's expansion in India will contribute to developing AI solutions tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within the Indian context, fostering innovation, saving lives, and transforming physical operations. As part of this expansion, Motive is planning to add more than 20 AI engineers by the end of this year and more than 50 AI engineers by the end of 2026.

"Our India team is tackling some of Motive's most complex customer challenges, developing AI-powered technology that is revolutionizing physical operations and driving measurable impact for businesses worldwide," said Motive Chief Product Officer, Jai Ranganathan. "With India's exceptional engineering talent and AI expertise, India has become a vital talent hub for Motive as we scale AI across our platform and expand into new markets."

Building the Future of AI in India

Motive's India team is driving the vision, strategy, and execution of some of the company's most advanced AI-powered technologies, including:

* Motive's AI Dashcam Collision Detection Including Its First Responder Feature - Industry-leading AI-powered collision detection prevents accidents and improves outcomes when they occur, featuring a first-of-its-kind AI-driven emergency response system that ensures commercial vehicle drivers receive life-saving assistance faster.

* Motive Spend Management - AI-powered fleet card enables customers to reduce costs, prevent fraud, and uncover hidden savings. Featuring the industry's most comprehensive fuel fraud controls, Motive Card helps stop fraud on the spot with AI-powered fraud controls that have prevented millions of dollars of unauthorized transactions.

* Motive Fleet Management Solutions - Powerful AI gathers and analyzes real-time vehicle and driver data to enhance safety, optimize operations, and reduce costs. With advanced telematics, diagnostics, and fuel management, businesses can optimize route planning, identify at-risk drivers, prevent maintenance issues, and simplify compliance.

Motive's India teams are setting new benchmarks for fleet safety and efficiency as they help global enterprises like FedEx Freight, Halliburton, and KONE transform the safety and productivity of their physical operations.

Building Tech Leaders in India

Motive is actively hiring senior leaders for key leadership roles, seeking experienced professionals with a proven track record of building and scaling global products. These leaders will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Motive's AI innovation as key R & D department decision-makers. Alongside this leadership expansion, Motive is committed to building future leaders in India through its growing intern program. Partnering with top IITs and IIITs, the company's internship program is a key part of its talent acquisition strategy in India. With a strong focus on hands-on experience, interns work on real-world, production-grade AI and software development projects, and the company regularly converts top performers into full-time employees.

