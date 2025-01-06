Movate Appoints Industry Veteran Srijit Menon as Chief Revenue Officer for Digital Services to Drive Strategic Growth and Transformation

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 6: Movate, a leading digital technology and customer experience (CX) services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Srijit Menon as its Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for Digital Services. In this pivotal role, Srijit will oversee Global Sales and Account Management across Movate's key service lines, including Digital Infrastructure, Digital Engineering, Enterprise Products, and Content & Data Services. He will drive transformative growth through a consultative, outcome-based approach that enhances Movate's leadership in the evolving digital services ecosystem by building strategic partnerships with global clients.

With over 25 years of global leadership experience in cloud and digital services, Srijit has held senior positions at reputed organizations such as HCL Tech, Wipro, IBM, PwC, and Siemens. Known for his ability to close large deals and acquire marquee clients, Srijit has spearheaded outsourcing engagements worth more than $2 billion for over 50 global customers. His work spans diverse industries such as Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, BFSI, Telecom, Retail, and Life Sciences, where he has consistently delivered measurable business outcomes through digital transformation initiatives.

Prior to joining Movate, Srijit served as Senior Vice President and Head of Manufacturing Industries at HCL Tech, managing a portfolio of several hundred million dollars for Global 2000 clients. His career highlights include cultivating high-impact customer relationships, leading strategic client engagements, and mentoring future-ready leadership. These achievements underscore his deep understanding of the market dynamics required to drive scalable and sustainable business growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate said, "We are thrilled to welcome Srijit to the Movate family. With a stellar track record of driving strategic growth, building strong client partnerships, and spearheading transformative initiatives, Srijit embodies the leadership and vision that align with our ambitious goals. His deep expertise in harnessing AI and advanced technologies to shape customer-centric strategies will be pivotal in advancing our position as a digital innovator. With Srijit's leadership, we are poised to set new benchmarks, elevate client experiences, and deliver unparalleled value on a global scale."

On joining Movate, Srijit Menon said, "In an era where AI and digital technologies are reshaping industries at unprecedented speed, businesses need a trusted partner to navigate this complexity and unlock tangible outcomes. Movate's unique combination of deep industry expertise, innovative digital solutions, and a relentless focus on delivering real-world value positions it as a standout player in the market. I'm excited to join this exceptional team and leverage my experience to reinforce Movate's position as the digital partner of choice for Global 2000 enterprises."

Srijit holds an MBA (PGDM) from IIM Ahmedabad, an MS in Software Systems from BITS Pilani, and a B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering from Calicut University. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is passionate about travel, photography, badminton, movies, and comics, and resides in Chicago with his family.

This appointment underscores Movate's commitment to driving strategic growth and delivering transformative solutions that empower global enterprises to thrive in the digital era.

About Movate

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

