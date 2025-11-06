Mr. Praful Patel Inaugurates Artist Nandan Purkayastha's show at Jehangir Art Gallery

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: The opening evening of 'Continuum', a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Nandan Purkayastha, witnessed an exceptional turnout at Jehangir Art Gallery, as the city's art community gathered to celebrate his latest body of work. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Praful Patel - Member of Rajya Sabha and Working President of NCP, in the presence of Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; Brinda Miller - Chairperson, Kala Ghoda Association & Festival Director of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; Kalapana Shah - Founder, Tao Art Gallery; Sunita Sanghai - Founder, Vachi Art Gallery; veteran photojournalist Pradeep Chandra; and Sunil Joshan (Founder) and Sanchit Joshan (CEO) of Sanchit Art Gallery, among several eminent dignitaries and well-known figures from the art world.

Guests were left spellbound as they walked through the showcase of nearly 40 artworks... a harmonised curation of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. The evening's most talked-about centrepiece was a 2.7-tonne sculptural installation of Narasimha, conceptualised in collaboration with international luxury decor brand Ipse Ipsa Ipsum, which drew collective awe for its scale, craftsmanship, and contemporary interpretation of mythology.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Praful Patel shared, "I have known Nandan for a few years, thanks to Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam. When I first saw his works at Dr. Kadam's residence, I was instantly drawn to the paintings displayed there and said I must have his art. I rarely say something like this when I visit someone's home, but Nandan's works are so inspiring, unique and refreshing that they immediately stayed with me. Since then, I have been delighted to collect some of his lovely works. It gives me great joy to see the diverse art forms he has presented here at his exhibition today, and I extend my warmest wishes to Nandan."

Born in Assam in 1986 and raised amidst the cultural vibrancy of small-town life, Purkayastha's early fascination with idol-makers during Durga Puja still echoes through his practice. His visual language, rooted in myth and folklore yet expressed with contemporary sensitivity, moves effortlessly between monochrome drama and striking bursts of contrast.

His practice spans multiple mediums - Acrylic, Oil Pigment, Watercolour, Pen & Ink, and Graphite, layered with texture and depth, while his sculptural works in Pink Granite, Wood, and Brass extend his storytelling into tactile form. Magical realism threads through his creations, where the everyday dissolves into the mythical, inviting viewers into a world where memory and imagination converse as equals.

Presented by Sanchit Art Gallery, 'Continuum' mirrors the gallery's philosophy of offering a panoramic view of modern and contemporary Indian art through exhibitions that are as intellectually engaging as they are spiritually resonant. Known for curating experiences that sustain the cultural threads of the past while embracing the evolving pulse of the present, Sanchit Art has long fostered a deeper appreciation for the diverse voices shaping India's artistic narrative. The gallery represents some of the country's most celebrated masters, including M. F. Husain, Ganesh Pyne, Ram Kumar, Satish Gujral, Paresh Maity, Thota Vaikuntam, Jogen Chowdhury, G.R. Santosh, Jayasri Burman, K. Laxma Goud, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Neeraj Goswami, Manoj Dutta, and Dipak Banerjee, among others. Having witnessed the creative journeys of many of these artists over decades, Sanchit Art remains committed to providing a platform that honours their legacy while championing contemporary voices like Nandan Purkayastha, who carry India's artistic continuum forward.

Nandan Purkayastha's 'Continuum' will be on view at the Jehangir Art Gallery (Auditorium), Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, until the 10th of November 2025, daily 11 am and 7 pm.

