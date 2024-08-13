MRS INDIA Queen Of Substance 2024 Held at Delhi

PNN New Delhi [India], August 13: Mrs. India Queen of Substance 2024 was hosted on a lively night in the capital at a luxury five-star hotel in New Delhi on 10th August 2024. The Chief Guests were Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Grover, along with Directors Ritika Vinay and Vinay Yadawa. Bollywood actor Aman Verma crowned Mrs. India 2024 Queen of Substance winners: Parvathy Raveendran from Australia in the Ruby category, Anushka Dani from Delhi in Sapphire category, and Sonia Goenka from Kolkata in the Emerald Category. The concept of "Beauty with Cause," the brainchild of the power couple Mrs. Ritika Vinay and Mr. Vinay Yadawa, Founder and Director of the Mrs. India Queen of Substance Pageant, was evident throughout the event. The pageant is held for married women to exemplify beauty, talent, intelligence, and compassion. Around 28 stunningly gorgeous contestants from India and other parts of the globe participated in this gala event.

The Grand Finale saw many known dignitaries like Dr. Ishwar Basavaraddi, Founder of Appayoga, Mr Vishal Hottla,Mrs. Rita Gangwani, Mrs. Nupur Gupta, Mrs. Neha Chhabra Keywest (Makeup & Hair Academy), Ms. Pammy Kaul, Dr. Sagar Abhichandani from Mumbai, Dr. Prerna Taneja, Minty from Advanced Hair Studio, and many more.

The pageant's principal objective is to enhance the capabilities of married women and to identify the best representatives for the Mrs. Universe and Mrs. Earth Pageants. Their focus is also on creating cause ambassadors, those who have the skills, talents, and personalities best suited to promote their respective states and countries in tourism, international goodwill, and cultural harmony. The pageant has supported more than 2,000 direct beneficiaries as a part of community work by all the participants. This year, the Mrs. India Pageant supported the project "Save the Little Heart" and medical camps drive for underprivileged and COVID-affected families in association with philanthropy partners HCWA and Ketto.

