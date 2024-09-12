Musclemind debuts in the market; pioneers cutting-edge 'Activeleisure' apparel category

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 12: Upturning the apparel industry with a novel category, "Activeleisure," Musclemind debuts in the market. With an aim to bridge the gap between performance-driven activewear and lifestyle-focused athleisure, Musclemind has unveiled the world's first premium activeleisure products that seamlessly accommodate the dynamic lifestyles of on-the-go individuals. Bharat Gupta, a 4th generation promoter of a leading renewable company and also a fitness enthusiast created Musclemind because he wanted innovative apparel for today's busy lives. Recognizing a void in the Indian market, Bharat pioneered the activeleisure category. Musclemind's philosophy extends beyond physical activities, embracing the dynamism and challenges of everyday life. With a commitment to performance, style, and innovation, Musclemind's products are designed to support a dual lifestyle of movement and seamlessly transition to other leisurely aspects of life. Musclemind's debut collection showcases cuttiedge technology and superior craftsmanship, positioning the brand as an aspirational choice for those seeking seamless integration between active pursuits and everyday comfort.

With a keen focus on innovation, Musclemind uses its proprietary advanced technologies to bolster the functionality of its products. MotionMax® enhances performance with advanced stretchability, posture assistance, and moisture-wicking properties; SeasonSense® adapts to changing thermal conditions for optimal comfort in various environments; ProProtect® offers comprehensive protection, including UV resistance, anti-bacterial properties, and odour control, and AeroFlux® provides superior air ventilation and moisture control for all-day comfort.

Bharat Gupta, Founder and CEO of Musclemind, says, "We are on a mission to create the first activeleisure category of apparel in the world with our cuttiedge products. At Musclemind, we are not just creating clothes; we are creating a revolution with the activeleisure category that is a blend of functionality, style, and comfort. We have dedicated countless hours to rigorous research and development and crafted products that integrate cuttiedge technology into innovative products like Reformist Compression Tee and Power Leggings. With a vision to inspire movement and wellness worldwide, Musclemind is set to redefine the activewear landscape."

The Musclemind collection will be available on its official website and selected e-commerce platforms. The collection is competitively priced from Rs 2,600 and upwards.

Musclemind is a premium activeleisure brand on a mission to create transformative experiences through engineered products to cater to every move of an active individual, from workouts to weekends. The activeleisure wear emphasize performance, style, innovation, versatility, and community building. This unique value proposition differentiates Musclemind from the activewear market by offering cuttiedge solutions for consumers seeking active lifestyle products. Musclemind offers a diverse range of products and services customized to meet the needs of its active and style-conscious consumers. The brand's product lineup is strategically divided into three key categories, each designed to cater to different aspects of the activeleisure lifestyle.

To explore the collection, do visit- https://musclemind.com/

