Narayana Health, Bangalore, to Organize One of the Largest HLA Testing Camps in Eastern India for Thalassemia Patients in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Novmber 19: In a significant effort to improve access to curative treatment for children with thalassemia, Narayana Health is organizing one of the largest HLA Testing Camps in Kolkata on December 21, 2025 in association with DKMS, Thalassemics India, Coal India, Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India, and Paschim Bangal Sikkim Prantiya Marwari Yuva Manch. The initiative, led by Dr. Sunil Bhat, Director and Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation at Narayana Health City, Bangalore, aims to screen over 500 thalassemia patients and their families to find potential bone marrow transplant (BMT) matches.

Thalassemia remains a major health concern in India, with Eastern India being a key affected region. Though thousands of children depend on regular blood transfusions, a bone marrow transplant offers a definitive cure and the possibility of a normal life. "At Narayana Health, we believe that a definitive cure is a fundamental right, especially for our children," said Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health. "Thalassemia demands more than just management; it demands solution. This massive screening effort is our commitment to making curative care accessible and affordable, ensuring that financial barriers never stand between a child and a normal, healthy life." The free HLA Testing Camp is open to children below 12 years of age diagnosed with thalassemia.

Narayana Health runs one of India's most advanced Bone Marrow Transplant programmes, anchored by its state-of-the-art unit at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru. With over 2,500 transplants completed, the centre is among the country's largest and most trusted. Families identified for a suitable match at the test camp will receive financial support to help them progress toward curative treatment.

Dr. Sunil Bhat expressed the goal of the initiative: "Our aim is to make curative treatment a reality for every child battling thalassemia. By finding HLA-matched families through this camp, we help them take the next, crucial step toward transplantation. Early testing and timely action can truly change a child's life." Narayana Health is collaborating with thalassemia centers in government medical colleges across West Bengal, as well as with blood banks, Red Cross societies, and NGOs, to ensure broad participation.

The HLA Testing Camp will be held in Kolkata on December 21, 2025, at the Narayana R N Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata.

For more information, families and referring centers may contact Narayana Health at +91 81470 52734 to learn about participation and registration.

