Narayana Health Unveils Powerful Brand Film on Cancer Care

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Narayana Health, one of India's leading healthcare providers, has released a touching brand film that emphasizes its commitment to an integrated approach to cancer care. Aligned with the theme of World Cancer Day this year, "Close the Care Gap," the campaign reflects Narayana Health's commitment to compassionate care and a focus on cancer treatment. As a part of this initiative, patients get a free second opinion from cancer specialists across the Narayana Health network.

The brand film takes viewers through the various facets of a doctor's daily life, portraying him as a loving father, a kind stranger, and a devoted oncologist.

It starts with him being a loving father, smoothly transitioning to a scene where he helps an old man enter into an elevator that is on the verge of closing. While on his way to work, he halts his car to facilitate the safe crossing of an elderly woman, showcasing both care and attention. Later, as an oncologist in the hospital, he treats the same elderly lady, who visits his OPD as a cancer patient along with her grandson.

This engaging sequence not only highlights the doctor's versatility in playing different roles with the same dedication & compassion but also symbolizes Narayana Health's empathetic approach to patient care. The theme of the brand film encapsulates the institution's ethos: "Care is not something you do; it comes from within you."

Commenting on the brand film, Dr Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer of Narayana Health, said, "Through this film, we celebrate those exceptional individuals who consistently go the extra mile in their everyday lives. At Narayana Health, empathy is not a choice; it is an integral part of our DNA & forms the essence of our caregiving philosophy. Every member of our team, including our dedicated doctors, nurses, technicians & support staff exemplifies the power of care in both their personal and professional lives. Through these small gestures, we make a big impact on the journey of healing and hope for our patients. This film is a tribute to the genuine care that defines us and strengthens our mission to make a difference in every life we touch."

The ICMR's National Cancer Registry Programme Report projected a 12% rise in cancer cases by 2025. As per estimates, there will be about 15.7 lakh cancer cases by 2025. The alarming surge in cancer cases has led Narayana Health to refocus on oncology, transforming its major hospitals into comprehensive cancer care centres equipped with top-notch medical, surgical, and radiation facilities.

The Brand Film went live on 2nd February 2024. Narayana Health has launched a massive pan India campaign around the same targeting all major mediums.

Narayana Health, founded by the visionary cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading presence in the global healthcare landscape. As one of the largest healthcare providers in India, Narayana Health offers a comprehensive range of super-specialty tertiary care facilities, establishing itself as the ultimate destination for healthcare needs. Narayana Health has grown exponentially, expanding its reach to include a vast network of 45 healthcare facilities, both domestically and internationally. This network comprises 18 owned/operated hospitals, one managed hospital, three heart centers, 21 primary healthcare facilities, and a hospital in the Cayman Islands. With a total bed capacity of 6,164 beds, Narayana Health is committed to its mission of providing high-quality healthcare services to those in need. - www.narayanahealth.org

