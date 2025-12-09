Narayana Murthy shares leadership lessons at SMU Visionary Series as SMU launches 2026 Singapore-India Hackathon

PRNewswire

Singapore, December 9: The Singapore Management University (SMU) welcomed distinguished global tech leader Mr Narayana Murthy to its campus on 20 November 2025 for a milestone edition of the SMU Visionary Series. The event, held in SMU's 25th anniversary year, served as both a celebration of the University's purposeful mission and a forward-looking reflection on leadership, innovation and regional partnerships.

The evening also marked the official launch of the 4th Singapore-India Hackathon, a flagship collaboration between both countries to commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations. The Hackathon will return to Singapore in June 2026.

Vision, imagination and innovation for meaningful impact

Introducing Mr Murthy, SMU President, Professor Lily Kong, highlighted his stature as "one of the 12 greatest entrepreneurs of our time", as named by Fortune, and the "father of the Indian IT sector", as described by Time.

She added that the Visionary Series, which features global thinkers, entrepreneurs and changemakers, forms part of SMU's commitment to inspiring students to imagine and shape meaningful impact. "Our aim is to shape purposeful, resilient and responsible leaders and generate knowledge that makes meaningful academic and societal impact," she said.

Lessons in leadership

Delivering the keynote lecture on 'Leadership Lessons from the Infosys Journey', Mr Murthy reflected on his three decades at the helm of Infosys, widely regarded as one of India's most respected multinational technology companies.

Through sharing the Infosys story, Mr Murthy opined that good leaders lead with integrity, transparency and fairness, ensure everyone in the organisation shares it success, work hard, and use their privilege for the greater good. His reflections on leadership were compelling and anchored in courage, discipline and clarity of purpose - the very principles that guided the rise of Infosys.

In a fireside chat with SMU Chairman Piyush Gupta that followed the lecture, Mr Murthy traced Infosys' journey from its modest founding in 1981 to becoming the first Indian company to list on NASDAQ. When asked about his most memorable moments as its chief, he recounted the story of a junior employee who told him he had been able to build his first house because of Infosys' stock options plan - a reminder of how private enterprises can uplift lives, and how leadership is ultimately a moral endeavour.

As a tech giant, Mr Murthy's insistence that the human mind remains our greatest instrument of progress, is reassuring. He emphasised that innovation is ultimately powered by curiosity, by clear and simple communication, and by leaders who align their words with action.

Launch of the 2026 Singapore-India Hackathon

In the conversation, both gentlemen agreed that despite India's strong reputation as a wellspring of creative energy and entrepreneurial ambition, it remains something of a mystery to many in East Asia, especially to younger people. Hence, expanding avenues for young people in both countries to connect directly with India's dynamism and talent, will be mutually enriching.

In that spirit of expanding opportunities for young people, the evening's programme reached new heights with the launch of the 2026 Singapore-India Hackathon. Established under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Hackathon is designed to foster deeper innovation, entrepreneurship and problem-solving between the two nations' university ecosystems.

In a pre-recorded message, Singapore's Minister for Education and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, Mr Desmond Lee, said the Hackathon symbolises Singapore's and India's shared belief in the power of youth and innovation. "By bringing together Singaporean and Indian youth to tackle real-world challenges, the Hackathon builds bridges between our people and our industries. It nurtures global perspectives and cultural fluency, which are essential qualities for navigating an increasingly interconnected world," said Minister Lee.

Deepening SMU's footprint in the region

Highlighting SMU's longstanding commitment to meaningful regional partnerships, Professor Kong shared updates on the University's growing footprint in India.

SMU students have participated in Business Study Missions, community service projects and internships in major Indian cities. Beyond student mobility, SMU has also deepened institutional collaborations for MBA and EMBA programmes, and plan to jointly offer fintech and executive programmes. At this year's SMU Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition, a space-tech startup from India's Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Odisha clinched the People's Choice Award.

Looking ahead, SMU will soon establish its India International Advisory Council (IAC), to be chaired by Mr Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. This will be the University's eighth IAC globally, joining existing councils across Asia that comprise distinguished industry leaders who advise the University on strategy and regional engagement.

Professor Kong also announced that SMU will open its fourth overseas centre in Shenzhen, China, while continuing to deepen relationships across Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, where SMU has established overseas centres.

Shaping Asia's future with wisdom, empathy and courage

The event reaffirmed SMU's unwavering commitment to building bridges across Asia.

Professor Kong said, "We will continue to create opportunities for students to immerse themselves in India's rich and rapidly evolving landscape; for our faculty to collaborate on meaningful research; and for our partners to innovate together for the good of society." "In doing so, we prepare our community not only to succeed in a complex world, but to shape it with wisdom, empathy and courage," she added.

