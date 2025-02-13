Nasscom Foundation and MathCo collaborate to skill and empower Neurodivergent Youth

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 13: In a focused effort to enhance skilling and employability for neurodivergent youth, Nasscom Foundation, in collaboration with MathCo, a global leader in Enterprise AI and Analytics has launched Data Annotation Skill Development Program for Neurodivergent Youth. The initiative aims to skill neurodivergent individuals with specialised, job-specific training in data annotation which is a highly sought-after skill in the fast-growing field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Highlights:

* Initiative to empower 50 neurodivergent youth in data annotation

* Training to also focus on soft skills to enhance workplace readiness and employability

* What makes this inclusion program special is the focus on providing employment opportunities for the neurodivergent individuals. The program focuses not only on providing participants with specialised training in data annotation but also equipping them with soft skills, mentorship and building confidence to enhance their employability and support their long-term career success.

Through a strong post-placement intervention, it also seeks to assist organizations in continuing to provide neurodivergent youth with a supportive and inclusive environment. This promotes a more diversified workforce, career advancement, and job retention while also aiding in the development of an inclusive culture.

The launch event, held on 12th Feb 2025 at MathCo's Bangalore office, celebrated the power of inclusivity and the potential of neurodivergent individuals in the corporate sector. The event was attended by over 75 people, including those joining online via Zoom. Attendees included the MathCo team led by Aditya Kumbakonam, Chief Operating Officer and Cofounder, the Nasscom Foundation team led by Roy C Thomas, Orchvate representatives, program beneficiaries, and their parents. The launch event underscored the program's intended impact: empowering neurodivergent youth and providing them with the skills to thrive in the tech industry.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation, said, "We believe that a truly inclusive India begins with creating accessible and empowering environments. We are proud to launch this initiative in collaboration with MathCo, as we believe that Neurodivergent individuals bring unique strengths that drive workplace innovation, and as organizations prioritize inclusivity, this initiative will help them build sustainable and diverse workplaces."

At the launch of the program, while wishing the 50 individuals good luck, Aditya Kumbakonam, COO and Cofounder, MathCo said, "At MathCo, we believe that learning is the first step toward empowerment, and continuous learning is key to staying ahead in an evolving world. I am confident that these young individuals will not only make the most of this opportunity but will also continue to grow and adapt as they build their careers."

The Nasscom Foundation - MathCo collaboration led initiative will train 50 neurodivergent individuals, requiring a foundational level of education. To ensure that the program is tailored to the specific needs of the Neurodivergent community, we have also partnered with Orchvate, experts in training and coaching neurodivergent youth to leverage on their insights in skilling neurodivergent individuals. The training would run in two phases, each consisting of 25 participants. Participants will undergo assessments, receive specialised data annotation training and earn industry-certified certification to enhance their career prospects.

This initiative will provide neurodivergent youth with a very critical and relevant skill of data annotation. Data Annotation entails labelling or tagging data with relevant information to create high-quality training datasets for machine learning-based AI models. It forms the foundational layer for AI applications so that the machines can understand, interpret and process various types of data. This skill is essential for the continued growth and accuracy of AI systems across various use cases and industries and hence is in demand.

The aim of the initiative is to provide internships and job opportunities for at least 60 percent of participants in the IT and ITES sectors by leveraging strong market linkages and opportunities. To ensure a truly inclusive workplace for neurodivergent employees, Nasscom Foundation will also provide ongoing mentorship and conduct sensitisation sessions for employers. This long-term support will enable both participants and employers to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and productive work environment for Neurodivergents.

About Nasscom Foundation

Established in 2001, Nasscom Foundation has been witness to the transformative power of technology for over two decades. Part of the Nasscom ecosystem, we are the only neutral not-for-profit organisation representing the Indian tech Industry. We remain rooted to our core philosophy of TechForGood, where our efforts are focused on unlocking the power of technology by creating access and opportunity for those who need it the most. We work on helping people and institutions transform the way they tackle social and economic challenges through technology. We have five key areas of intervention - Digital Literacy, Skilling and Employability, Women Entrepreneurship, Scaling Social Innovation and Empowering NGO Ecosystem.

About MathCo

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo's proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo's full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo's numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for D & A Providers, Everest Group's Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

