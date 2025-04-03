National Awards and Exhibition 2024-25: Celebrating India's Brightest Young Authors

NewsVoir

Singapore/ New Delhi [India], April 3: The National Awards and Exhibition, presented by BriBooks and powered by Education World, celebrated the literary brilliance of young Indian authors. This prestigious event honored the winners of two major student-led literary movements--the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF) and the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF).

Held in New Delhi, the event brought together 200 finalists, selected from an extraordinary 500,000 books written by students through BriBooks' Gen-AI-powered platform. It was a landmark moment for young writers, educators, and literary enthusiasts across the country.

NYAF 2024-25: Recognizing Young Literary Leaders

The National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF) 2024-25 culminated in a grand awards ceremony in Delhi, celebrating India's best young storytellers.

The event was inaugurated by Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Union Minister for Education & Women & Child Development, who encouraged student authors and applauded their creativity. She was joined by Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World; Navyn Salem, Founder & CEO of Edesia Nutrition; and Ohad Ouziel, bestselling author of 100 Hidden Truths of Parenting. Their presence added significance to the event, which has become a cornerstone for nurturing young literary talent.

India's Leading Schools in Literary Excellence

Schools across India participated in NYAF, with several recognized for their commitment to fostering young writers.

- Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok, was named India's No. 1 Literary Leader.

- Literary Leadership Awards were given to:

- Narayana E-Techno School, Chennai

- Global Indian International School, Hyderabad

- Medi-Caps International School, Indore

- Jagran Public School, Varanasi

The event also honored educators who have played a key role in nurturing creativity. HARI A from Harvest Public School, Khammam, was named India's No. 1 Inspiring Educator. Among the Top Inspiring Educator Award recipients were:

- Pritika Chaddha (Uttam School for Girls)

- Jyoti Aggarwal (Maharaja Agarsain Public School)

- Dusari Srivani (GIIS Uppal Campus)

Their dedication has empowered students to become confident, published authors.

Young Authors Making Their Mark

The event showcased some of the most promising young authors in the country.

Reanna Sachdeva was recognized as India's No. 1 Jury Award Winner for Chasing The Impossible.

Virat Sai Manjunath was named India's No. 1 Best-Selling Author for Sprouts Of Success.

Athena Guzman from Singapore won the NYAF Singapore Award for Path to the Afterlife Part: 1.

The Young Prodigy Authors category featured remarkable talent, including:

- Keya Hatkar, recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

- Kshipra Moreker, author of 18+ books and a record-holder in the India Book of Records.

- Golden Pen Jury Award Winners, including Maitree Jain, Krishnav Taneja, Tanirika Dixit, and Aahana Gupta, recognized for their contributions across genres such as science fiction, climate change awareness, and cultural narratives.

Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "This platform isn't just about writing--it's about expression, creativity, and identity. Every book here is a testament to the limitless potential of our students."

Ohad Ouziel added, "Books written by children offer a glimpse into a world adults often forget--pure, powerful, and honest."

Launch of The BriBooks Times: A New Era in Student Journalism

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of The BriBooks Times (TBT)--India's first digital and print newspaper written by children, for children.

Curated entirely by young student journalists, TBT provides daily news, opinions, and current affairs relevant to the youth. The dignitaries at the event launched its inaugural edition, marking a bold step toward student-led media and youth expression.

SBWF 2024: A Summer of Creativity and Storytelling

Earlier in the day, the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF) 2024 celebrated students who transformed their summer vacations into a creative journey.

The Jury Choice Awards and Best-Selling Author Awards honored several young writers, including:

- Anishka Awasthi (The Flowerbed)

- Tejaswini (An Untold Legacy)

- Kshipra Moreker (Gen Covid v/s Pandemic X)

- Ananta Singh (The Power of Friendship)

These young authors demonstrated a wide range of storytelling styles and themes, proving that talent and creativity flourish at a young age.

A Celebration of India's Future Literary Icons

With 500,000 books written and 200 young authors honored, the National Awards and Exhibition was a powerful testament to the potential of India's young writers.

This event was not just an awards ceremony but a movement that celebrates the power of storytelling, imagination, and self-expression. As these young authors continue their literary journeys, the National Awards and Exhibition serves as a reminder that when young minds are encouraged and empowered, they have the ability to shape the future of literature.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)