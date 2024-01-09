National Startup Day 2024: Ideas to Impacts Hub Paves the Way for Pune's Startup Future on 13th of January 2024

SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Ideas to Impacts Hub, a leading B2B Tech Startup Incubator, is set to host the National Startup Day Celebration at its headquarters in Baner, Pune, on the 13th of January 2024. The event promises to bring together leading minds of the industry to serve an enthusiastic audience of 250+ startup founders, investors, and experts.

For the past three years, Ideas to Impacts Hub has been a key player in empowering the local startup community through its association with the Startup India Initiative by DPIIT. With the support of the Startup India Seed Fund, the hub has successfully funded 6 early-stage startups and provided guidance to numerous innovators, helping them realize their full potential.

The Indian startup ecosystem, bolstered by initiatives like Startup India, has grown to become the third-largest in the world, boasting over 100,000 startups across the nation.

The National Startup Day Celebration is a flagship event in Ideas to Impacts Hub's calendar, aimed at celebrating innovation, encouraging collaboration, and providing a platform for networking and learning. Last year's event witnessed an impressive turnout of over 200 attendees and featured 10 inspiring speakers.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Tushar Shetty- CEO, Ideas to Impacts Hub said, "Fueled by Startup India's support, I2I Hub has doubled down on building Pune's startup ecosystem. Our two centres have already empowered 50+ startups, and we're expanding across the city to create similar models to help even more entrepreneurs on their journey to success. With bold plans for the future, we're committed to building Pune as a leading startup hub in India."

Monica Holey Belsare- COO, Ideas to Impacts Hub said, "Last year's National Startup Day was overwhelming! The passion of the audience and the insights of our expert panelists fueled an unforgettable experience. This year, we're raising the bar even higher with visionary leaders aiming for billion-dollar dreams, both in India and beyond. The only motive to organise such events is to help the startup ecosystem grow exponentially."

Being a star amongst the startup events, the National Startup Day celebration 2024 will comprise of panel discussions & fireside chats featuring pioneering founders & stalwarts such as-

* Kapil Shelke- Founder & CEO, Tork Motors

* Devendra Gupta- CoFounder & CEO, Ecozen

* Kunal Gupta- CoFounder & CEO, EMotorad

* Rohit Chattopadyay- CoFounder, Fittr

* Sreejith Moolayil- CoFounder & COO, True Elements

* Ajinkya Hange- CoFounder, Two Brothers Organic Farms

* Andy Barker- Business Consultant, Ker & Ker

Among more!

Along with these interactions with industry maestros, the incubator shall celebrate promising startups in the Pune ecosystem with a Startup Appreciation Ceremony. It doesn't end here! The celebration will also host an array of startup booths for one to interact with fellow innovators.

Together, let's ignite the spirit of innovation and propel India's startup ecosystem to new heights! Grab this opportunity today by registering here!- https://www.townscript.com/e/national-startup-day-231004

Reach out to us at- https://www.linkedin.com/company/ideas-to-impacts-hub/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)