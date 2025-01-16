National Startup Day: Inspiring Entrepreneurs and Startups shaping the Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: National Startup Day serves as a reminder of the immense potential and innovative spirit that entrepreneurs bring to the table. As we celebrate this day, we honor the visionary leaders and dynamic startups that are not only disrupting industries but also shaping the future of economies worldwide. In a rapidly changing world, these entrepreneurs are the driving force behind groundbreaking ideas, creating jobs, fostering technological advancements, and addressing challenges with innovative solutions. From small ventures to unicorns, startups are redefining what's possible, and their resilience, creativity, and impact continue to inspire the next generation of change-makers.

1. Meera Singh, Founder & CEO of Avaan

Meera Singh is a pioneer in the logistics industry, driven by her passion for creating employment opportunities in rural India. As the Founder & CEO of Avaan, she has revolutionized the excess baggage and package delivery sector with Avaan Excess, offering affordable, global solutions that have earned accolades like the ET Business Innovation Award. Avaan's services, starting at just Rs89 per kg, provide a cost-effective alternative to airline charges, reaching over 25,000 pin codes across India and 190 countries worldwide.

Founded in 2019, Avaan also caters to diverse travelers, including seniors, families, and people with disabilities, ensuring convenience through airport kiosks and door-to-door delivery. Meera, a TEDx speaker and author of two acclaimed books, has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Woman of Worth and ET Inspiring Women Leaders Award. Avaan's partnerships with industry giants like Adani, GMR Airports, MakeMyTrip and Taj Hotels further cement its commitment to stress-free travel for all.

2. Vikram singh Parmar, Founder of Sushain

On National Startup Day, we celebrate the entrepreneurs and startups reshaping industries, driving innovation, and shaping the future. One such visionary startup is Sushain Wellness and Wholeness Pvt Ltd founded by Vikram Singh Parmar. Sushain is revolutionizing holistic healthcare by combining traditional Ayurvedic and Homeopathic practices with cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the misreality. Through AI-driven healthcare solutions, personalized wellness plans, and immersive Metaverse experiences, Sushain is transforming the way people approach health and well-being. Offering access to over 1,000 Ayurvedic and Homeopathic doctors and 5,000+ authentic medicines, the platform bridges ancient wisdom with modern convenience.

Sushain's unique vision reflects the power of integrating cultural heritage with disruptive technologies, creating scalable, impactful solutions. On this National Startup Day, we celebrate enterprise like sushain and entrepreneurs like Vikram Singh Parmar, whose innovations are inspiring change and paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future.

3. Patrick Ranner (co-Founder & CFO) & Gregor Reitinger (Co-Founder & CEO) of Monkify.ai Monkify.ai

On National Startup Day, we spotlight the remarkable journey of Gregor Reitinger and Patrick Ranner, Co-Founders of Monkify.ai, who are redefining the recruitment landscape. Originally from Austria, they moved to India to tap into its vibrant tech ecosystem and vast talent pool. Together, they created Monkify.ai, a cutting-edge platform combining AI and blockchain to simplify, secure, and streamline the hiring process globally.

Monkify.ai is designed to eliminate inefficiencies in traditional recruitment, enhancing data security and boosting efficiency. Their growing team of 20 professionals, with a mix of Austrian and Indian talent, is dedicated to turning this bold vision into reality. Set to launch their MVP in December 2024, Monkify.ai is already making waves with its innovative approach to hiring.

Gregor and Patrick's journey embodies courage, innovation, and determination. Through Monkify.ai, they are building bridges between continents, revolutionizing recruitment, and inspiring entrepreneurs around the world.

4. Shrideep Ghag, Visionary Entrepreneur, Founder of OGenee, AI fashion Platform

OGenee (https://www.ogenee.com), founded by entrepreneur Shrideep Ghag (https://www.linkedin.com/in/shrideep-ghag), is ready to revolutionize the fashion industry with its innovative platform. Shrideep is also the founder of "The Hexclo" (https://www.thehexclo.com), a fashion brand dedicated to creativity in its designs.

OGenee harnesses the power of generative AI to transform the way individuals interact with fashion. It enables users to create personalized outfits while fostering dynamic connections between designers, brands, and influencers. The platform tackles critical industry issues such as overstocking and helps brands identify and reach their ideal customers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient fashion ecosystem.

Startups like OGenee exemplify the synergy of technology and creativity in reshaping industries and addressing their most pressing challenges. Visionaries like Shrideep Ghag represent the resilience and ingenuity that drive impactful solutions.

5. Raman Verma and Anand M R, Co-founder of mobiGuest: Redefining Hospitality with AI-Driven Guest Engagement

In today's hospitality landscape, meeting rising guest expectations--seamless service, instant communication, and personalization--is a must. Yet, many hotels remain tethered to outdated systems, creating operational bottlenecks and inconsistent service. mobiGuest is here to change that. Co-founded by seasoned tech experts Raman Verma and Anand M R, with a combined 45+ years of experience, mobiGuest is an AI-powered platform built for modern hospitality. Leveraging the power of WhatsApp, it delivers personalized, real-time guest interactions while automating key tasks like check-ins, dining requests, and feedback collection. By blending humanized AI with operational efficiency, mobiGuest enables hotels to enhance guest satisfaction, optimize processes, and unlock new revenue streams. With mobiGuest, the future of hospitality is smarter, more efficient, and deeply personalized.

6. Shreh Madan Co-founder & CMO of Burgrill

On National Startup Day, we celebrate Shreh Madan, Co-Founder and CMO of Burgrill, a brand that's redefining the food scene with its bold, indulgent flavors. Whether it's the tantalizing Butter Chicken Burger or the daring Smash Lamb Burger, Burgrill invites food lovers on a culinary journey crafted with passion and precision. With the playful ethos of #WeGrillinYouChillin, Burgrill connects with modern foodies who crave both deliciousness and quality.

Founded by Shreh Madan, Ankur Madan and Rajat Bawa, Burgrill has rapidly expanded to over 70 outlets across India, with plans for even more growth. Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and memorable dining experiences sets Burgrill apart as a destination for guilt-free indulgence.

Burgrill is more than just a food brand--it's a vibrant celebration of flavor, creativity, and community. Shreh and his team's vision is transforming the way people experience food, making every meal a joyous moment of enjoyment.

7. Anish Deshpande, Founder of The Deshco Group

Deshco Holidays has emerged as a trusted name in the luxury villa rental space, serving discerning travelers across driveable distances from Mumbai, Goa, and North India. With a portfolio of premium properties, Deshco Holidays seamlessly delivers tailor-made experiences that redefine boutique hospitality. What sets them apart is its meticulous attention to detail, ensuring every stay is curated to perfection.

Beyond hospitality, Anish's aspirations are rooted in a larger vision for The Deshco Group. The Group is poised to expand into real estate, culinary & fine dining ventures, creating iconic spaces that harmonize innovative design and luxury living. Currently, the addition of a boutique property in Mahabaleshwar marks just the beginning of an exciting expansion plan aimed at securing Deshco Holidays' position as a leader in India's luxury travel segment.

With innovation and excellence at its core, The Deshco Group is set to transform hospitality, real estate, culinary & fine dining,offering unparalleled experiences in every space.

8. Tej Singh and Rajath, co-founders of Velociti

While startups are often celebrated for disruption, Velociti stands out for de-stressing the real estate sector. The company has helped developers liquidate an impressive Rs347 Crores worth of inventory, ensuring stress-free cash flow for its partners.

With a robust project pipeline worth Rs842 Crores planned for FY 25-26, Velociti is setting exciting goals including Rs1000 Crores in inventory liquidation. The company also plans to elevate at least three category B developers to category A status.Their secret sauce? Velociti's co-founders, Tej Singh and Rajath, credit the startup's success to its innovative approach that blends cutting-edge marketing with sales expertise. "Our mission is simple - help developers thrive while we handle the stress." believes Tej. "Velociti is more than a partner--it's a launchpad for growth," says Rajath. With North Bengaluru's infrastructure booming and job creation abound,Velociti couldn't have picked a better playground to hit its ambitious targets.This National Startup Day, Velociti celebrates scaling new heights, one square foot at a time.

9. Geetika Anand Gupta & Gaurav Gupta, Founder of MOPP Foods

Founded by Geetika Anand Gupta (MBA Gold Medalist, Amity Business School) and Gaurav Gupta (IITB Alumnus), MOPP Foods is a pioneering QSR/Cloud Kitchen startup redefining Indian street foods with innovation and flavor. Through their multi-brand approach, they have crafted exceptional culinary experiences, combining meticulous preparation, unique recipes, and curated packaging to ensure safety, comfort, and unmatched taste.

Their flagship brand, Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas (MOPP), introduced non-oily, non-soggy, delivery-friendly crispy Pakodas, delighting customers. Alongside, they operate other brands like Mealy (homely meals), Sassy Indian (rich curries and kebabs), and Yum Biryani Bowls (single-serve biryanis). Together, these brands cater to diverse cravings, generating 30,000 monthly orders and a GMV ARR of Rs15 Crore. With plans to scale to 3,000 virtual restaurants across 300 cloud kitchens and surpass Rs1,000 Crore revenue in 5-7 years, they aim to expand internationally and enter the retail segment with frozen and ready-to-eat versions of their offerings. MOPP Foods is revolutionizing the culinary landscape and poised to become India's premier multi-brand food startup.

10. Mohammad Talib Jalal founder and CEO of the HCH - Healthcare In your Hand

On National Startup Day, we celebrate Mohammad Talib Jalal, Founder and CEO of HCH - Healthcare In Your Hand, along with co-founder Safdar Imam. Since 2010, they have been engaged in medical tourism sector, serving over 30,000 patients from more than 80 countries. Recognizing the challenges in the unorganized medical tourism sector, they developed the HCH platform between 2020 and 2024 to provide a comprehensive, fast, and transparent solution for medical journeys.

The HCH platform enables patients to compare hospitals globally, consult top doctors, and choose treatments based on cutting-edge technology. They also offer value-added services like ambulance, doctor on call, home nursing, and pharmacy delivery. With over 1,000 top hospitals and 6,000+ specialist doctors, HCH has set new industry benchmarks in affordability, accessibility, and support. Operating in over 12 countries, including India, Turkey, Thailand, and the USA, HCH is redefining global healthcare access with unparalleled transparency and care.

11. Palak Saboo & Suhani Kumar, Co-founders at Kapable

In a world of constant change, technical prowess alone is no longer enough to thrive. True leadership demands boldness, emotional intelligence, and an unwavering drive to push boundaries. That's where Kapable, founded by passionate entrepreneurs Palak Saboo and Suhani Kumar, makes a difference--by empowering leaders to break free from self-doubt and unlock deep-seated potential.

Kapable's Leadership Programs tackle real, human challenges--like imposter syndrome and lack of confidence--through targeted one-on-one mentorship. By merging proven strategies with personalized guidance, we enable professionals to strengthen communication, build resilience, and tap into their innate ability to inspire others.

At Kapable, trainers and coaches believe authentic growth demands courage--the courage to evolve, adapt, and persist. Real growth begins with fearlessness--prompting leaders to challenge limitations, adapt with agility, and cultivate powerful self-belief. Emboldened by these principles, they become catalysts for meaningful change, driving transformative impact within themselves, their teams and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)