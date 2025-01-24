Nature's Basket Launches Elysium, India's First Gourmet-Food Membership

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Nature's Basket Artisan Pantry, India's leading premium grocery retailer and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has launched Elysium, the country's first-ever gourmet-food membership. The membership was unveiled by renowned chef and entrepreneur Pooja Dhingra at Nature's Basket Artisan Pantry, PhoenixPalladium store in Mumbai, amidst an exclusive gathering of their loyal customers and influencers.

Elysium is a revolutionary initiative aimed at transforming the shopping experience for culinary enthusiasts by offering unmatched value, convenience, and indulgence. Members gain access to exclusive benefits, such as special pricing, free home delivery, personalized assistance, and invitations to curated tasting events. The membership also includes swift checkouts, hassle-free returns, and exclusive masterclasses at The Chef's Table, creating a seamless and enriched experience.

In addition to its in-store advantages, Elysium extends its offerings through partnerships with 35 premium brands across travel, dining, wellness, beauty, leisure, and fashion. These collaborations provide members with access to exclusive discounts and privileges, elevating the membership into a comprehensive lifestyle offering.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Elysium Membership to our customers," said Mr. Shashwat Goenka, Chairman, Spencer's Retail & Nature's Basket. "This launch is a significant step towards redefining the way our customers experience gourmet shopping. With Elysium, we aim to offer not just artisanal products, but a holistic, tailored experience that reflects the evolving needs and preferences of our clientele. This membership is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality, luxury, and exceptional service."

With its rollout in seven cities -- Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Gurgaon and Ahmedabad -- Elysium aims to foster a community of gourmet enthusiasts while reaffirming Nature's Basket's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By curating a diverse selection of high-quality, international, and artisanal products, Nature's Basket continues to lead the way in India's premium grocery segment. Elysium Membership is available for purchase at all Nature's Basket stores. Customers can sign up at their nearest store to begin their journey into a world of unparalleled culinary luxury.

As part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Nature's Basket benefits from the legacy of one of India's most respected business conglomerates. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is known for its diversified interests spanning energy, retail, media, entertainment, and more, with a focus on delivering quality and innovation. Nature's Basket reflects this ethos by not only offering premium gourmet products but also supporting sustainability and responsible sourcing through its partnerships with local farmers and producers.

Established as a haven for food enthusiasts, Nature's Basket Artisan Pantry has grown into a trusted destination for those seeking the finest produce, artisanal goods, and gourmet experiences. With its dedication to quality and innovation, Nature's Basket continues to redefine the culinary landscape in India, making every shopping experience a delightful journey of discovery.

For more updates on Elysium and Nature's Basket, follow us on Instagram at @naturesbasket or visit www.naturesbasket.co.in.

