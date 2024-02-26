Navitas Solar Launches its Next Generation N-type TOPCon at Intersolar India 2024

NewsVoir

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 26: Navitas Solar, a Surat based leading module manufacturing brand in the India with manufacturing capacity of 2 GW p.a. launches its latest next generation N-Type TOPCon modules at The Smarter E India - Intersolar India 2024. N-type TOPCon technology is well known for its remarkable energy yield and low temperature coefficient and improves the overall efficiency and lifespan of the solar modules.

N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contacts) technology is a new method in module manufacturing that helps to enhance the efficiency of solar panels that is essentially the next generation of PERC. TOPCon is a technology that involves adding a very thin layer of silicon dioxide (sio2) and a layer of phosphorus-doped polycrystalline silicon, which is done to create passivated contact structures on both front and the back surfaces. This additional layer helps to reduce losses and improve the extraction of carriers by using passivated contact structures on both the front and back surfaces.

These panels can continue generating power for a longer period. Additionally, TOPCon cells have better conversion efficiency, which means they can potentially lower the cost of manufacturing per watt. TOPCon technology helps to decrease surface recombination and enhances the durability and consistent performance of the panels over time. TOPCon solar panels have a low power degradation rate in the first year of operation and for the next 30 years too.

Utilizing bifacial technology is one of the unique features of Navitas Solar's N-Type TOPCon. The module's ability to receive sunlight from both the front and backsides greatly increases its energy yield and overall efficiency. Revolutionary Navitas N-Type TOPCon Solar Modules offer power from 560 watts to 630 watts per panel. These modules offer efficiency & gt;22% with higher power generation and reliable characteristics resistance. These panels provide efficient productions under extreme weather conditions along with bifaciality with lower degradation. These bifacial modules generate significantly more power per watt (kWh/kW) over 30 years of life.

Navitas N-Type TOPCon module comes with 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. It is built with 182 mm (M10) 16BB, half-cut cells. The panel can be used with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. It has an operational temperature ranging from -40°C to 85°C. 560 to 580 watts panels are available with dimensions of 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x30 mm. 590 to 630 watts panels are available with dimensions of 2,466 mm x 1,134 mm x30 mm.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankit Singhania, Director, Sales - Procurement & Co-founder, Navitas Solar said, "We are delighted to introduce our next generation Navitas N-Type TOPCon in our portfolio with our expanded manufacturing capacity of 2 GW p.a. With 144 & 156 half-cells & 16 bus bars available in 3.2 mm ARC Glass with transparent back sheet & 2 mm in glass-to-glass combinations, our latest technologies modules can generate power from 560 watts to 630 watts per panel offering module efficiency & gt;22%. This innovative addition has the potential to completely reinvent the solar industry in the upcoming years with its high performance and superior technology. We believe Intersolar 2024 is the perfect venue for Navitas Solar to introduce our new module series because it will be the hub of conversations about the most recent developments in the solar industry. With this development, we are sure that Navitas Solar will establish new standards in the solar industry and we believe that Navitas N-type TOPCon modules will be the choice of consumers in the upcoming years."

The Smarter E India- Intersolar Exhibition 2024 is a major event that brings together industry leaders, specialists, and enthusiasts from all over the world. It is scheduled to take place at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 21st February to 23rd February'2024.

Navitas Solar is a fast-growing solar panel manufacturing company based in Surat. It was founded in 2013 by young entrepreneurs Vineet Mittal, Sunay Shah, Ankit Singhania, Aditya Singhania and Saurabh Aggarwal. Navitas Solar is a leading solar module manufacturer in the country with a total manufacturing capacity of 2 GW p.a. It specializes in polycrystalline, Mono PERC & TOPCon solar modules ranging from 5 watts to 720 watts per panel.

Navitas Solar is among the few solar module-manufacturing companies in the country to have backward and forward integration. Its subsidiary Navitas Alpha Renewables Pvt. Ltd. manufactures Solar Encapsulants & Backsheets providing backward integration, while forward integration is provided by project execution & full-fledged EPC services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients on rooftops as well as open access solar parks.

Navitas Solar is ranked among the top 10 Indian solar manufacturers by JMK Research & Analytics. Navitas Solar has served more than 1000 customers pan India, including governments, semi-government agencies, and commercial enterprises. Navitas Solar is actively looking to grow in other geographies like the USA, Europe, and Africa. Navitas Solar is committed to contributing to the worldwide clean energy movement through sustainable solutions.

