Navrachana University launches the Centre for Interdisciplinary Computing Science (CICS) to drive cutting-edge research and innovation

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 22: Navrachana University, one of the pioneering multidisciplinary educational institutions in Gujarat, inaugurated the Centre for Interdisciplinary Computing Science (CICS). This initiative marks a step forward in experiential learning, where students will collaborate closely with industry to develop real-world solutions to pressing challenges faced by both academia and industry.

Professor Sandeep Vasant, Registrar of Navrachana University and Founder of the Centre, has long envisioned CICS as an interdisciplinary, industry-relevant research hub since he and his team provided a solution to Zydus for a crucial problem within just three months. This paved the way for the idea of a Centre where scholars and practitioners would work together to foster industrial and educational innovation, eventually serving as a central base for crucial data infrastructure for multidisciplinary transformation.

Professor Sandeep Vasant said, "The research centre is committed to advancing both theoretical and applied research. The Centre will also undertake research consultancies in various domains. NUV students will have the opportunity to contribute to ongoing research and consultancy projects, enriching their academic experience and building practical research skills."

The launch was graced by industry leaders Mr. Maulik Bhansali, Co-Founder and CEO of NetWeb Software, and Dr. Harshal Oza, Co-Founder of APTRaise Technologies, accompanied by Dr. Darshee Baxi, Associate Dean and Program Chair, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Navrachana University. Both industry leaders expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing that CICS will foster a culture of academic and applied research by merging computational expertise with domain-specific knowledge and industry insights.

Mr. Maulik Bhansali and Dr. Harshal Oza highlighted how robust data infrastructure aided by CICS and industry together could play a transformative role in Fintech, Healthcare, AI, and other fields, ensuring practical relevance.

Professor Pratyush Shankar, Provost of Navrachana University, added, "The Centre for Interdisciplinary Computing Science will catalyze innovation by adopting the approach of 'Fail Fast and Move Forward.' Potential solutions will be tested rapidly, enabling students to overcome the fear of failure and embrace the excitement of discovery.

A dynamic panel discussion followed the launch. The session deliberated on how breaking academic silos fuels innovation. Everybody expressed confidence that CICS will also enhance our ability to forecast global challenges such as pandemics, while helping us adapt to a rapidly changing world with more effective and amicable solutions. The panellists envisioned and committed to making CICS a model of how educational institutions and industry can realign the dynamics of their relationship, paving the way for a future led by young leaders honed by veterans.

