Nawah Drives Bhubaneswar's Real Estate Boom with Innovative Living Spaces

PNN New Delhi [India], September 7: As Bhubaneswar cements its position among India's top 10 Tier-2 cities poised for a real estate boom, developers and builders are gearing up to meet the growing demand. Leading this charge is Nawah, one of the best builders in Bhubaneswar, which has steadily carved a niche for itself in the competitive landscape. Established in 2014, Nawah has consistently delivered customer-centric homes with innovative design, robust construction, and an unwavering commitment to transparency. The brand's journey, led by visionary entrepreneur Sidharth Sekhar Mohapatra, is a testament to its passion for breaking boundaries and exceeding expectations." I had always felt a gap between the idea of real estate buyers with respect to the concept of space and what was being delivered by the industry. The missing link, in my opinion, was 'Imagination'. Unlike most builders who construct towers and sell, we at Nawah consider the potential buyers' needs before designing our projects, giving their imagination paramount importance. No wonder our tagline says 'Imagination. Taken care'." says the Young Turk

Its upcoming venture, Nawah Emporio in Raghunathpur, marks a significant milestone in its pursuit of creating high-quality living spaces. Nawah's success is deeply rooted in its ability to deliver on promises, as evidenced by the timely completion and delivery of projects like 9 Grand Avenue and 9 Arcadia, which have set new benchmarks in Bhubaneswar's real estate sector. The brand's reputation for excellence continues to grow, as more and more residents relish the stylish and functional living spaces created by the brand. No wonder, the forthcoming Nawah projects are now being delightfully awaited by many.

The brand's success is further underscored by the trust and satisfaction of its customers, who have consistently praised Nawah for its exceptional amenities, strategic locations, and seamless buying experience.

Sharad K. Prusty, a Retail Business professional at Saint Gobain My Homes, emphasized the comprehensive range of modern amenities provided by Nawah, saying, "They have the best of the amenities. There is nothing they are short on. They provide everything that modern-day builders provide. Never felt like we were dealing with builders. It was more like a family thing. If you are looking for a property in Bhubaneswar, Patia is the place to be and Nawah is the place to be."

Echoing this sentiment, Ravi Shankar Jha, Director at Infosys, highlighted the impressive amenities at Nawah and the smooth buying process, stating, "Being in the software industry for many years, I have been to different parts of the world. When I look at the western amenities and when I compare the ones at Nawah, I was awestruck. I was truly fascinated when I looked at the gymnasium, the pool, the yoga space, etc. Plus, the overall buying process, including the legalities, was very smooth. The property has been placed at a very strategic location in Bhubaneswar. I personally feel that they are not selling the property. They are selling the dreams for a middle-class family. They are selling an experience people can take away with them. And I certainly recommend these properties by Nawah to all potential buyers in the city."

Pratyush Kumar Nayak, General Manager at Unilever, also praised Nawah for its state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, succinctly noting, "It is state-of-the-art in terms of facilities and in terms of the overall infrastructure."

Meanwhile, Animesh Samanta, HR at Tata Steel, appreciated the European-inspired architecture and the standout features of Nawah's projects, saying, "Above all, the kind of facilities and architecture they have is more of a European style. None of the other properties in Bhubaneswar have that. One thing that stands out in the project is Club Grande. The drastic difference that I have seen is the kind of people that they have invested in. To all those eager investors in Bhubaneswar, I would urge that here is a name, here is a reputed brand which has its foothold in Bhubaneswar."

Nawah's unwavering dedication to excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovative design has not only earned the trust of its customers but also solidified its position as a leading real estate brand in Bhubaneswar. As the city continues to grow, Nawah remains committed to shaping its skyline with projects that resonate with quality, integrity, and a vision for the future

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)